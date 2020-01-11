More Sports:

January 11, 2020

Sixers shame rookie Matisse Thybulle for screwing up Popeyes, Chik-Fil-A order

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Matisse Harris Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Three is half the number of Popeye's biscuits Matisse Thybulle bought to share among his Sixers teammates. 22 is the number he should have bought.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle is back in the lineup after missing a couple of weeks with a knee injury, but his team nearly threw him off a plane yesterday for failing to get a fast-food order right.

Unlike most Sixers rookies in recent years, Thybulle has been relatively healthy this season. He's played in actual games and not been traded, clearing the low bar to be bossed around by veterans who all experienced light hazing when they entered the NBA.

RELATED: How the Sixers solidified their defense vs. Boston Celtics without Joel Embiid

As the Sixers traveled for a Saturday night game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thybulle was given the job of picking up some Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A for the rest of the team.

Matisse blew it big-time. Here's the moment everyone discovered Thybulle only got six biscuits and skipped the Popeyes fries in favor of Chik-Fil-A fries, as narrated by Tobias Harris.

The roasting continued on Twitter, where it was revealed Thybulle procured lots of honey. 

Harris may have had a reason to call Thybulle out in public. It appears that just days prior, Thybulle used Harris' phone to take selfies. 

The Sixers are entering a difficult patch in their schedule without Joel Embiid, who underwent surgery on Friday to repair a torn ligament in his finger. The timetable for his return is still up in the air. 

For a team that's under constant scrutiny and the weight of high expectations, it's a good sign that the Sixers are still able to have fun and keep things light. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tobias Harris

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Running back
122319JordanHoward

Investigations

Alleged New Jersey drug network busted for selling THC-infused Sour Patch kids, vape cartridges
THC Candy Defendants

Illness

Cancer death rate falls by largest one-year drop ever recorded
Cancer mortality rate drops

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies need to do more to grab, keep attention of fans
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Reality TV

Contestants on Netflix's 'The Circle' try to pronounce Conshohocken
The Circle Netflix Ed from Conshohocken

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 10-12
Center City Restaurant Week - Scarpetta

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved