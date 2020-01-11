Sixers shame rookie Matisse Thybulle for screwing up Popeyes, Chik-Fil-A order

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle is back in the lineup after missing a couple of weeks with a knee injury, but his team nearly threw him off a plane yesterday for failing to get a fast-food order right.

Unlike most Sixers rookies in recent years, Thybulle has been relatively healthy this season. He's played in actual games and not been traded, clearing the low bar to be bossed around by veterans who all experienced light hazing when they entered the NBA.