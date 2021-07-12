Sixers' Matisse Thybulle chronicles Olympics in new vlog with Australian team

After a disappointing end to the Philadelphia 76ers season, Matisse Thybulle had little time to transition to the Olympics as he joined the Australian national team in Las Vegas for exhibition play.

The 24-year-old forward, who made the NBA All-Defensive team in just his second season, has become a fan favorite in Philadelphia for his smothering ability to force turnovers. He's also showed improvement as a shooter in his second season, giving the team hope that he can emerge as a credible threat on both ends of the floor.

Thybulle shined in his first exhibition game with the Boomers on Sunday, an 87-84 victory over Argentina. Shooting 6-for-9 from the field, including three from beyond the arc, Thybulle finished with an impressive 15 points and five rebounds to go with four steals and three blocks.

The chemistry Thybulle showed with his teammates might not have been expected, based on the vlog he released ahead of Sunday's game.