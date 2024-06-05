Mt. Joy is offering a chance to meet the band and cruise Philly in the convertible from their new video

Want to ride in style through the streets of Philadelphia in the vintage car featured in Mt. Joy's latest music video? The band is offering a lucky fan that opportunity through a new contest.

Mt. Joy — the indie rock band formed by Conestoga High School grads Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper and named for an area of Valley Forge National Park — is teaming up with car-sharing app Turo for the sweepstakes. Winners will get the chance to meet the band before their concert at The Mann in September, as well as free VIP tickets to the show. Entries open Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m.

The winner also gets to cruise around Philadelphia for a couple days later this month in the bright blue 1967 Chevy Impala convertible from the band's "Highway Queen" video that premiered Monday. Mt. Joy has created an itinerary of their "favorite things" to do in the city, and the contest is providing gift cards to cover the costs of meals and sightseeing — at Lazer Wolf, Vernick Fish, Royal Izakaya and the Barnes Foundation — and a free hotel room for the weekend at Wm. Mulherin's and Sons in Fishtown.

Here's what to know about the sweepstakes:

How to enter the sweepstakes

To enter, head to the listing for the 1967 Chevy Impala on Turo, an app where car owners can rent out their vehicles and those who temporarily need wheels can find them — like Airbnb but for cars. At exactly 1 p.m. on Thursday, attempt to book the Impala from 3 p.m. on June 14 through noon on June 16 before anyone else does. The person who reserves the car first for that precise time wins the prizes. You must be at least 30 years old to enter the sweepstakes.

What winners will receive

If you're the lucky Mt. Joy fan who successfully reserves the car before anyone else, you will receive instructions how to pick up the vehicle, along with the details for the hotel stay at Wm. Mulherin's and Sons and the rest of your itinerary for the weekend.

Mt. Joy is not in Philadelphia that weekend. The band will be on tour in the U.K., so they won't be joining the winning fans on their Philly adventures. But the winner will receive two VIP tickets to Mt. Joy's homecoming show at the TD Pavilion at the Mann that takes place Friday, Sept. 20. Before the show, the winner and a guest will attend a meet and greet with the band.

Fans who don't get lucky Thursday can still purchase tickets to Mt. Joy's Philly concert online.

Check out the "Highway Queen" video to take a peek at the Chevy Impala that's for grabs.: