August 08, 2024

Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at Zach Bryan's second Philly show this week

The Boss helped the country star play 'Atlantic City' and 'Sandpaper.' He later came back out for an encore performance that also featured The Lumineers and comedian Shane Gillis.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Zach Bryan Bruce Springsteen concert Danica Rudnesky/For PhillyVoice

Bruce Springsteen makes a guest appearance during Zach Bryan's second concert at Lincoln Financial Field this week. They played 'Atlantic City' and 'Sandpaper.' The Boss later came back out during the encore for 'Revival.'

Country singer Zach Bryan capped off his two sold-out concerts at Lincoln Financial Field by bringing out several special guests Wednesday night. 

Bruce Springsteen, The Lumineers and comedian Shane Gillis joined Bryan for his encore. They performed "Revival," the closing song on his 2020 album "Elisabeth." Springsteen and The Lumineers also appeared earlier in Bryan's 22-song set

MORE: Lauryn Hill and Fugees cancel Philly concert, and other U.S. dates, days before tour kickoff

Springsteen, who will perform two shows at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21 and 23, first came out to help Bryan perform "Atlantic City" a fan favorite from Springsteen's 1982 album "Nebraska." They then played "Sandpaper," a collaboration that appears on Bryan's latest album, "The Great American Bar Scene."

The Lumineers had joined Bryan earlier to perform their collaboration "Spotless" from Bryan's 2023 self-titled album. 

Bryan, who has spent time living in Philadelphia and calls it one of his favorite cities, donned an Eagles T-shirt for his show Wednesday. At one point, Dom DiSandro, the Eagles security officer who became a fan favorite after a sideline incident with a San Francisco 49ers player last season, made an on-stage appearance, too.

Earlier this week, Bryan went out to Bonners Pub in Fitler Square with Gillis, a Mechanicsburg native who has a show at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 18. A video posted by Barstool Philly shows them chugging beers among the people who happened upon the bar that night. Gillis appears to have won their contest. 

