Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at Zach Bryan's second Philly show this week

Country singer Zach Bryan capped off his two sold-out concerts at Lincoln Financial Field by bringing out several special guests Wednesday night.

Bruce Springsteen, The Lumineers and comedian Shane Gillis joined Bryan for his encore. They performed "Revival," the closing song on his 2020 album "Elisabeth." Springsteen and The Lumineers also appeared earlier in Bryan's 22-song set.

Springsteen, who will perform two shows at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 21 and 23, first came out to help Bryan perform "Atlantic City" a fan favorite from Springsteen's 1982 album "Nebraska." They then played "Sandpaper," a collaboration that appears on Bryan's latest album, "The Great American Bar Scene."



The Lumineers had joined Bryan earlier to perform their collaboration "Spotless" from Bryan's 2023 self-titled album.

Bryan, who has spent time living in Philadelphia and calls it one of his favorite cities, donned an Eagles T-shirt for his show Wednesday. At one point, Dom DiSandro, the Eagles security officer who became a fan favorite after a sideline incident with a San Francisco 49ers player last season, made an on-stage appearance, too.

