August 07, 2024

Lauryn Hill and Fugees cancel Philly concert, and rest of U.S. dates, days before tour kickoff

The co-headliners were set to play the Mann Center on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

By Kristin Hunt
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees were set to tour the U.S. with a kickoff concert Friday in Tampa. But they suddenly canceled shows, including a Philadelphia date at the Mann Center, with no explanation.

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have canceled most of their upcoming U.S. tour dates — including a stop in Philadelphia this month — just three days before their first concert was set to take place.

Hill and the Fugees, the hip-hop trio she formed with Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel in the '90s, had planned to perform in cities across America and Europe over the next three months. The tour was scheduled to begin Friday in Tampa. But dates were canceled on Ticketmaster late Tuesday, according to Variety, as ticket-holders received notices about refunds. As of Wednesday afternoon, the platform is only offering resale tickets to a September concert in Huntsville, Alabama, and the European shows.

The scheduled Aug. 21 concert at the Mann Center was one of the shows on the chopping block. The outdoor venue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It's unclear why Hill and the Fugees axed the upcoming concerts, which were billed as an extension of their 2023 tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hill's debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." Social media accounts for Hill and the Fugees have been silent since the cancellations, but Hill has developed a reputation for delaying and killing shows with little warning.

She and the Fugees postponed a concert at the Wells Fargo Center in October on the day it was scheduled to take place, citing "vocal strain." They later moved the rest of their 2023 dates, except for the rescheduled Philly show, which did take place in November.

