Bruce Springsteen, Zach Bryan and Pink: Your guide to August concerts in Philly

As the middle of summer arrives, the concert venues in Philadelphia are heating up.

August brings a variety of singers and bands to the city, from hometown heroes like Pink to rock legends like Bruce Springsteen to nostalgia-inducing acts like New Kids on the Block.

Mark your calendars! Here are 10 of the many acts rocking stages across Philly next month:

Ice Spice | Aug. 2 | The Met Philadelphia

The 24-year-old, up-and-coming rapper is sure to be "In Ha Mood" when she performs at the Met Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 2, as part of her first world tour. Ice Spice skyrocketed to fame in the past two years with star-powered collaborations with Taylor Swift, PinkPantheress and Nicki Minaj. Tickets for her Philly show, which will feature RiotUSA and Cash Cobain, can be purchased online.

Missy Elliott | Aug. 5 | Wells Fargo Center

On Monday, Aug. 5, the Grammy-winning rapper, singer and songwriter — who recently had her song beamed to Venus by NASA — will bring her Out of this World: The Experience tour to the Wells Fargo Center. Missy Elliott will be joined by special guests Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland. Tickets are still available, so there's still a chance to "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It" in the crowd when the icon comes to town.

Zach Bryan | Aug. 6, Aug. 7 | Lincoln Financial Field

Country star and self-proclaimed Eagles fan Zach Bryan will play two shows at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 7. Bryan's Quittin Time Tour features special guests Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner. The singer — who released his fifth studio album, "The Great American Bar Scene," on July 4 — is also known to bring famous faces and fans onstage during his shows, so who knows what local legends could pop up during Bryan's two-night stand at the Linc? There are still some tickets available for both shows through Ticketmaster.

Green Day | Aug. 9 | Citizens Bank Park

The pop-punk band, known for '90s and early-2000s hits like "Good Riddance" and "American Idiot," is taking the stage at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, Aug. 9. Green Day's the Saviors Tour features special guests the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas, and tickets are available online.

New Kids on the Block | Aug. 15 | The Mann Center

The boy band that enjoyed superstardom in the '80s and '90s is still making its rounds performing for OG fans and new fans alike, and they'll be taking the stage at the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Thursday, Aug. 15. As if seeing the NKOTB live in 2024 isn't nostalgic enough, they'll be joined by singer, dancer and former "American Idol" judge Paula Abdul. Tickets for the Magic Summer tour are available online.

Pink | Aug. 18 | Lincoln Financial Field

The Doylestown native pop singer extended last year's Summer Carnival tour, which featured two homecoming shows at Citizens Bank Park, to include an even bigger show at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Aug. 18. The tour so far has featured colorful costumes, high-energy dance numbers and the aerial acrobatic stunts that have become synonymous with Pink concerts. Fans can expect a mix of her new music and classic faves, like "So What," along with the star showing her "True love" for Philadelphia. Pink's Philly concert will feature Sheryl Crow and the Script, and tickets can be purchased online.

Bruce Springsteen | Aug. 21, Aug. 23 | Citizens Bank Park

Fresh off his new (estimated) status as a billionaire, "The Boss" is coming back to Philadelphia. Last summer, Bruce Springsteen had to postpone his two Citizens Bank Park shows because he was dealing with peptic ulcer disease. The legendary New Jersey native rocker and his E Street Band will finally play those rescheduled shows on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 23. People who had tickets for last summer's canceled performances can use them for the upcoming shows. There are also tickets available online for both shows.

Lauryn Hill | Aug. 21 | The Mann Center

The Newark, New Jersey, native rapper will play the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Wednesday, Aug. 21, as part of a tour commemorating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" — which Apple Music named the best album of all time in May. Hill performed at the Wells Fargo Center in November, after postponing the show due to vocal strain. For her the Celebration Continues show, she'll be joined by the Fugees. Tickets can be purchased online.

James Taylor | Aug. 30 | The Mann Center

The six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will play the TD Pavilion at the Mann on Friday, Aug. 30. This will be the 22nd concert Taylor has played there, making him the artist who has performed the most shows at the Mann since it opened in 1976. There are still tickets available online for fans who want to witness history in the making.

Usher | Aug. 30, Aug. 31 | Wells Fargo Center

Philly crowds will sing and dance along to "OMG" and "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" when Usher brings his smooth moves to the Wells Fargo Center for a two-night stand in late August. Usher's Past Present Future Tour will take over the arena on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets for both concerts are available online. Unfortunately, Dilworth Park's roller rink is closed for the season, so we won't get to see Usher glide around it like he did back in 2023.