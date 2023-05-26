Taylor Swift collaborates with Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey on second 'Midnights' deluxe album

After teasing new music on Instagram earlier this week, Taylor Swift released a second deluxe version of her 2022 album, "Midnights" early on Friday, featuring collaborations with rapper Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey.

Three new tracks were added as part of "Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)," which is available now to stream or purchase. The extended album includes a remix of "Karma" with Ice Spice as well as a alternate version of "Snow At The Beach" with Del Rey returning to sing a new verse on the track. The digital version of the album also includes "Hits Different," a song released exclusively on physical copies of the album sold at Target.

This marks Swift's first collaboration with Ice Spice, the New York-based rapper who rose to mainstream prominence after songs like "Munch (Feelin' U)" and "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2" with Pink Pantheress went viral on TikTok. On "Karma," Ice Spice follows Swift's catchy chorus with lyrics like "Got you waving pretty white flags, feening for that cash thinking it'll save you, now you're switching up your behavior. It's okay, baby, you ain't gotta worry, karma never gets lazy."

Del Rey, who was the only featured artist on the original "Midnights" release, later told Billboard that she was asked to sing the song's entire second verse but declined because she assumed there would be other artists on the song. While the original version of the song will remain on all versions of the album, the new "Snow At The Beach" includes additional backing vocals and a new verse.

In addition to the digital version of the album, Swift will sell CD versions of "Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)" exclusively at her Eras Tour shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend. While the CDs won't include "Hits Different," physical copies of the album will feature previously unreleased solo track "You're Losing Me," which is rumored to be the first song written about Swift's public break-up with longtime partner Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

Pennsylvania and South Jersey residents making the trip up to North Jersey for this weekend's Eras Tour concerts at MetLife Stadium can snag a "Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)" CD beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Swift has come under fire from fans upset about her rumored relationship with Matty Healy, the lead singer of indie pop band The 1975. This was exacerbated earlier this week when the pop singer announced that she would collaborate with Ice Spice on the "Karma" remix, prompting backlash due to Healy's controversial comments about the rapper while appearing as a guest on "The Adam Friedland Show" in February.

In the episode, which has since been deleted from Apple and Spotify, Ice Spice was mentioned by Healy, who said he tried to message her on Instagram. He laughed as the two podcast hosts, Friedland and Nick Mullen, used derogatory terms about her body and ethnicity, calling. her a "chubby Chinese lady" while mocking Chinese and Hawaiian accents, the Washington Post reported.

Friedland and Mullen asked Healy if she really sounds the way they described her, he said that she did and then called her "dumb." He later mocked a Japanese accent himself. He apologized for the remarks during a concert in Auckland in April, saying that he's "kind of a bit sorry if he offended (Ice Spice)."

Swift has not commented on the controversial comments made by Healy in the wake of her collaboration with Ice Spice.

Swift latest album became a blockbuster success after its release in October, cementing the singer-songwriter as a global superstar. The album sold more than 1.6 million units in its first week, broke several streaming records and took over the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

During her recent stop in Philadelphia as part of the Eras Tour, Swift waxed poetic about her childhood spent watching Eagles games, told the crowd that she considers Philly her hometown and performed for sold-out crowds inside and outside of Lincoln Financial Field. The concerts brought a boost to the city's economy, with crowded subway cars, restaurants and hotels filled with Swift's fans from across the region, Billy Penn reported.

While performing in Nashville on the Eras Tour earlier this month, Swift announced that her next re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," would be released on Friday, June 7. The album, originally released when Swift was 20 years old, features popular songs like "Back To December," "Mine" and "Sparks Fly."