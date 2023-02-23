More Culture:

February 23, 2023

Taylor Swift wins international music award for success of 'Midnights'

The pop superstar has been named the Global Recording Artist of the Year for a record third time by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Awards
Taylor Swift IFPI Award Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Taylor Swift was named the Global Recording Artist of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry for the third time, the most of any musician.

Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," became a blockbuster success after its release in October, cementing the singer-songwriter as a global superstar. The album broke sold more than 1.6 million units in its first week, broke several streaming records and took over the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. 

Now, Swift has earned another accolade, having been named the Global Recording Artist of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. Swift is now the most celebrated artist in the award's 10-year history, having also won in 2014 and 2019. Rapper Drake and the K-pop group BTS have each won it twice.

The award is given to the artist with the highest number of album-equivalent units, which include streams, downloads and physical sales. Swift came in second in 2020 and 2021, behind BTS both times, and finished third in 2015 and 2017.

"Taylor is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world," said Frances Moore, chief executive at IFPI. 

BTS, Drake, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd rounded out the top five spots on the IFPI's list of the best-selling recording artists in 2022. The best-selling single was "As It Was" by Harry Styles.

"Midnights" marked Swift's first original pop album since 2019's "Lover." She had released two surprise folk albums in 2020. The new album's marketing efforts, which teased a set of colored vinyls and featured a series of lottery-style TikTok videos ahead of the LP's release, amped up fan excitement.

Three hours after the album's release, Swift released its deluxe version, which included seven additional songs that didn't make it onto the first album's tracklist. 

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows," the singer wrote in a series of tweets to celebrate the album's debut. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like 'Midnights.'"

Many fans rejoiced at the album's similarities to Swift's older music, particularly the sonic influences from 2014's "1989" and 2017's "Reputation." The lead single, "Anti-Hero," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

"Midnights" sold more than 6 million units in its first eight weeks, and became the first album from Universal Music Group to sell more than 1 million physical copies since 2015. It also earned more than 1 million pure sales in the United States within its first week, smashing a previous record set by Swift's "Reputation." In all, the album broke 29 streaming and sales records in 2022.

Swift has released six albums since 2019, including two re-releases of her previous work. "Red (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her 2012 album, achieved widespread acclaim, particularly for its 10-minute remix of "All Too Well." Her music video for the song earned her a gilded gramophone at the 2023 Grammy Awards. "Midnights" wasn't eligible for nomination.

Swift is set to embark on her Eras Tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. The Reading native will perform three shows at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia from May 12-14 from May 12 to May 14 with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE and Gracie Abrams serving as openers. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Awards Philadelphia Musicians Albums Singers Taylor Swift

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sick puppies lead to illegal ear-cropping, tail-docking operation run from Feltonville basement, PSPCA says
PSPCA Ear Cropping

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Plant-based milk alternatives may soon carry labels that better detail their nutritional value
PBMA Products FDA

Eagles

Eagles offseason guide: Key dates and resources
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2023.jpg

Music

Black Thought celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop with spoken word tribute
Black Thought Hip-Hop Tribute

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops
CultureFest Women's History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved