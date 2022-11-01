Taylor Swift's Eras Tour includes two Philadelphia concerts in May 2023

The Reading native first teased the possibility of a tour during her an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Oct. 24, while promoting her 10th studio album, "Midnights." The singer, who is well known for her elaborate album promotion, told Fallon that her next tour would happen when the time is right.

Swift hasn't toured since 2018's Reputation tour, which included a stop at Lincoln Financial Field. Though she had said she would tour her 2019 album "Lover," the plans were scrapped due to COVID-19.

Since her last tour, Swift has released four original albums — "Lover," 2020's "Folklore" and "Evermore," and "Midnights," — along with two re-recorded versions of her past work, which had previously unreleased songs.

There are 28 concerts scheduled for the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. International dates were promised, but dates have yet to be announced.

Eras kicks off March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, with opening-act performances by Paramore and GAYLE. Other supporting acts joining the highly-anticipated tour include MUNA, beebadoobee, girl in red, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

Bridgers and HAIM are recent collaborators with Swift. Bridgers teamed up with Swift on "Nothing New," a previously unreleased track added to "Red (Taylor's Version)," the re-recorded version of the singer's 2012 smash-hit album. Indie pop trio HAIM were featured on "no body no crime," the murderous ballad on 2020's "Evermore."

Following Tuesday's announcement, fans rushed to Twitter to share their excitement — and fears about expensive resale tickets.

Swift is using the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, allowing people to register for presale tickets now through Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Registered fans receive codes giving them exclusive opportunities to purchase tickets for the Eras Tour beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Those who previously purchased Verified Fan tickets for Swift's Lover Tour , and who register the Eras presale using the same account, will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, according to Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start at $49 and go up to $449. VIP ticket packages — available first come, first serve — start at $199 and go up to $899.

The tour announcement comes less than two weeks after Swift released "Midnights," which became the top-selling album of the year in just one day and broke Spotify's single-day record for streams. On Monday, Swift became the first artist to claim all 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 at one time.

The album had more than 1.5 million sales in its first week. This is largely due to physical media — though Swift's 3 a.m. deluxe version of "Midnights" was released as an entirely digital album, the singer released four different physical versions of the standard edition, some including bonus songs not available on streaming platforms.

"Midnights" is available to stream or purchase. Fans can also check out the album's second music video, for "Bejeweled."