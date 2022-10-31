More Culture:

October 31, 2022

Federal Donuts debuts Bryce Harper-themed treats in honor of Phillies' World Series run

The slugger helped send the Phillies to baseball's biggest stage for the first time since 2009. Now, he's got his own donut

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Federal Donuts Harper Federal Donuts/Instagram

Federal Donuts is offering 'Bryce Crispy Treat' specialty donuts to celebrate the Phillies' World Series run. The treat, inspired by Bryce Harper, features a spiced cake donut topped with red marshmallow glaze, house-made Rice Krispies Treats and marshmallow drizzle.

Phillies fans who have a sweet tooth can munch on desserts inspired by Bryce Harper, the team's home run hero, thanks to Federal Donuts.

To celebrate the Phillies' World Series run, "Bryce Crispy Treat" specialty donuts are now available at every Federal Donuts location in Philadelphia. 

MORE: MilkBoy serving Phillies-inspired 'Red October Cheesesteak' during World Series games

The Phillies-themed dessert features a classic spiced cake donut, topped with red marshmallow glaze, house-made Rice Krispies Treats and marshmallow drizzle.

Federal Donuts shared the news of its new treat on social media.

"Whose house is it?!" Federal Donuts asked in its Instagram post, referencing Harper's on-field proclamation that Citizens Bank Park is his house. Harper's incredible postseason performance included a stunning, go-ahead home run in the clinching game of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres. It helped put the Phillies in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. 

Fans lucky enough to secure tickets to a home game this week also can order the Bryce Crispy Treat at the Federal Donuts stand in Section 140 of Citizens Bank Park.

Bryce Crispy Treats join a host of other Phillies-themed fare offered across the city, including red beer at McGillin's and "Red October Cheesesteaks" at MilkBoy.

