MilkBoy serving Phillies inspired 'Red October Cheesesteak' during World Series games

There's hardly anything more quintessentially "Philadelphia" than a cheesesteak, so it only makes sense to enjoy them during the Phillies' exciting World Series run.

Chef Yun Fuentes, Culinary Director of popular restaurant destination MilkBoy, has unveiled a new line of cheesesteaks at the restaurant, which includes the Phillies' inspired "Red October Cheesesteak." The limited edition sandwich will be available at MilkBoy Philly (11th and Chestnut Street) and MilkBoy South Street (4th and South Street) solely during World Series games.

For $25, patrons can enjoy the Red October Cheesesteak, topped with long hot aioli, provolone, and pickled jalapeños. The massive sandwich, which was officially unveiled on Friday, is cut into 8 pieces to facilitate game day sharing.

Those who want to try the limited edition sandwich should head to a MilkBoy location when the Phillies take on the Astros in games scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (as needed).

MilkBoy Philly and MilkBoy South Street also have drink specials available for fans watching the game at either location.

Patrons who head to MilkBoy on days when the World Series isn't on can try its variety of other cheesesteak options. The restaurant's new "Signature Philly Cheesesteak" is made with ribeye beef, sharp American cheese, fried onions and “Tommy sauce” served on a Liscio's Bakery seeded roll. MilkBoy also serves a Chicken Cheesesteak and a Cauliflower Cheesesteak.

Hours of operation at MilkBoy Philly are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. MilkBoy South Street is open Sunday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

