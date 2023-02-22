More Culture:

February 22, 2023

McAlister's Deli, known for jumbo sandwiches and sweet tea, to open in Warrington

The restaurant chain boasts more than 500 locations in the U.S., but they are mostly in the South and Midwest

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
McAlister's Deli will open its third Pennsylvania restaurant this spring at 60 Easton Road in Warrington, Bucks County.

McAlister's Deli soon will open a new location in Bucks County – the national chain's third in Pennsylvania.  

The restaurant is slated to open this spring in the former Burger King at 60 Easton Road in Warrington, though a date has not yet been announced. 

The deli chain was founded in Mississippi in 1989 by retired dentist Don Newcomb, who sought to turn an abandoned movie set diner into a cozy neighborhood restaurant. 

The company, now headquartered in Atlanta, has expanded to more than 500 locations in 29 states. Most of them are independent franchises in the South and Midwest. Its other Pennsylvania restaurants are in King of Prussia and State College. It does not have any in New Jersey.

McAlister's is known for its hefty club sandwiches, wraps, soups, loaded spuds and Southern sweet tea. Desserts include cookies, cake and cheesecake.

"Our food is our foundation - we wouldn't be here without the 13 layers of our McAlister's Club or our giant spuds covered with your favorite toppings," the restaurant's website says. "Our goal is to serve handcrafted food and delicious sweet tea that is simple and satisfying – for every palette, even mom's pickiest eater. We take familiar flavors and add the special McAlister's touch that you won't find anywhere else."

The company is part of the Focus Brands portfolio, which includes Moe's Southwestern Grill, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's.

