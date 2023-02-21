Goldfish is giving away bowls as big as former Sixer Boban Marjanovic's hand

While NBA player Boban Marjanovic's large hands are obviously ideal for holding a basketball, they're also great for grabbing a massive handful of snacks. One company is imitating this "handy" quality with its new invention.



Goldfish crackers have collaborated with the 7-foot-4 Serbian center to release the "Goldfish x Boban Hand Dish," a 10.75-inch long bowl replicating the exact size and shape of Marjanovic's hand. A select number of fans will have the opportunity to win the collector's item through a sweepstakes that opens Wednesday, March 1.

"Are you ready for the G.H.O.A.T.? The Greatest Handful Of All Time," Marjanovic said in a message posted to the sweepstakes website. "Go on, take my hand. Hold more delicious Goldfish than any person, not named Boban, ever has before. And remember to never stop dreaming. I believe in you."



Marjanovic is not exactly joking about having the "greatest handful of all time," as he demonstrated that he could hold 301 Goldfish crackers in a TikTok posted last March that received over 30 million views.



In the spirit of Marjanovic's record-breaking handful, the sweepstakes for the hand bowl will open on March 1 at 3:01 p.m. Fans only have 30 minutes to head to GoldfishHandDish.com to enter, and 100 winners will be randomly selected.

A commercial that debuted during NBA All-Star Weekend featured Marjanovic showing off the unique product.

Winners of the contest will have to test out whether the replica can hold quite as many Goldfish crackers as Marjanovic's real hand.

Marjanovic, now with the Houston Rockets, played on the Sixers in 2019 before signing with the Dallas Mavericks. When his brief tenure with the Sixers ended, it also ended a three-season partnership with his best friend and teammate Tobias Harris. The pair, lovingly dubbed "Tobi and Bobi," improbably played together on three different teams in three years.



Heartbroken fans likely rejoiced to see the duo continue their friendship off the court, partnering multiple times with Goldfish to star in ad campaigns and commercials.

In a joint interview with USA Today, the buddies discussed their latest Goldfish campaign.

"The hand dish is so cool. It’s basically my hand" Marjanovic said. "Because of my hands, this partnership is happening. Let’s go! We make the world crazy about Goldfish and about us, too."



"Brate (Serbian word for brother), brother, you need to say you have the biggest hands in the NBA and it’s not even close," Harris said. "A lot of people don’t know that."