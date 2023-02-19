More Culture:

A.J. Brown trolled by Eagles teammates for throwback photos posted to Twitter

The Eagles Nation fan account shared old selfies taken by the wide receiver, and joking comments from DeVonta Smith and Darius Slay soon flooded the feed

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
a.j. brown eagles twitter throwback photos Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

After an Eagles fan account posted humorous throwback pictures of A.J. Brown to Twitter, which have already been viewed over eight million times in two days, the wide receiver and some of his teammates took the opportunity to joke around online.

About a week since a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, some Eagles players are lightening the mood thanks to funny photos resurfacing online.

After an Eagles fan account posted throwback pictures of A.J. Brown to Twitter, the wide receiver and some of his teammates took the opportunity to joke around on social media.

"Your WR1 could never," the Eagles Nation account jokingly wrote in a Tweet accompanied by four photos of the 25-year-old star player that were clearly taken years ago.

In some of the selfies a tween-aged Brown smirks at the camera, and in others he is wearing oversized glasses. The Tweet was posted on Friday, and has already been viewed over 8 million times.

Eagles Nation said they found the photos of Brown easily enough, simply by looking at his public Facebook page.

While millennials and Gen Z can most likely relate to having taken (possibly embarrassing) selfies to post online during their youth, some of Brown's teammates jumped on the chance to poke fun at the throwback pics. 

Along with tons of hilarious comments from fans, fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith jokingly asked his teammate why he looked so old as a kid.

Cornerback Darius Slay also reposted the photos, adding a bunch of laughing emojis.

Center Jason Kelce got in on the fun, comparing Brown to "Family Matters" character Steve Urkel in a reply to Slay's Tweet.

Aside from a teasing reply to Slay ("Man f*** you"), it seems Brown is taking the jests from his teammates and fans in stride.

In a Tweet on Saturday, Brown shared one of the selfies posted by Eagles Nation and joked about his "rizz," a modern dating term referring to one's charisma.

He also laughingly pointed out another throwback photo of himself shared by Eagles Nation alongside old pictures of teammates Smith, Slay and Jalen Hurts.

Fans were likely uplifted to see Brown in a joking mood, considering his interview a few days earlier in which he reflected on how "tough" it's been since the Super Bowl loss. Brown also engaged in a less humorous Twitter spat earlier in the week when Chiefs player JuJu Smith-Schuster attempted to troll Eagles cornerback James Bradberry's penalty on Twitter.

