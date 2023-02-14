Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls James Bradberry's penalty on Twitter

February 14, 2023
The sting of Sunday's Super Bowl loss has yet to subside for Eagles fans.
The game's infamous defensive holding call on cornerback James Bradberry to set up a clear Chiefs win in the fourth quarter only made it worse. It was a questionable flag at best and one that will forever live in infamy in this city's sports history.
Kansas City's JuJu Smith-Schuster is having some fun with that on Twitter.
Smith-Schuster wished Bradberry a happy Valentine's Day with an e-card that read "I'll hold you when it matters most," and featured a picture of the Eagles defensive back:
Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody ❤️ pic.twitter.com/skXuZVgrYR— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 14, 2023
That's rough. When you win a championship, you can get cocky, but the tweet isn't going over well in Philadelphia. That extends to other Eagles players.
Fellow cornerback Darius Slay chimed in:
Come on naw bra… doin to much!! https://t.co/OMpcwiMtgp— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 14, 2023
He also sent a reply to former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, who tagged both Slay and Bradberry in a quote tweet of Smith-Schuster's original post:
Weak af… it’s all good tho!! They won— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 14, 2023
Receiver A.J. Brown had the strongest take of all:
First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023
Bradberry himself took to Twitter as well, reminding everyone that he was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in the 2022 season:
ALL-PRO #APJB— James Bradberry IV (@Brad_B21) February 14, 2023
