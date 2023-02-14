Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls James Bradberry's penalty on Twitter

The sting of Sunday's Super Bowl loss has yet to subside for Eagles fans.

The game's infamous defensive holding call on cornerback James Bradberry to set up a clear Chiefs win in the fourth quarter only made it worse. It was a questionable flag at best and one that will forever live in infamy in this city's sports history.

Kansas City's JuJu Smith-Schuster is having some fun with that on Twitter.

Smith-Schuster wished Bradberry a happy Valentine's Day with an e-card that read "I'll hold you when it matters most," and featured a picture of the Eagles defensive back:

That's rough. When you win a championship, you can get cocky, but the tweet isn't going over well in Philadelphia. That extends to other Eagles players.

Fellow cornerback Darius Slay chimed in:

He also sent a reply to former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, who tagged both Slay and Bradberry in a quote tweet of Smith-Schuster's original post:

Receiver A.J. Brown had the strongest take of all:

"Tik-Tok boy" is a great jab from Brown, but again, when you win, you earn the right to run your mouth a bit online.

Bradberry himself took to Twitter as well, reminding everyone that he was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in the 2022 season:

