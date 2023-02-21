Conshohocken Brewing Co. and Phillies radio broadcasters team up on 'Franzke & LA' beer

Philadelphia Phillies radio broadcasters Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will soon join a growing list of local sports figures to be commemorated with charity beers from Conshohocken Brewing Company.

The announcing duo will team up with the Phillies and the brewery to create a "Franzke & LA" beer to benefit the Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative, an organization focused on equitable access to sports programs and mentorship in the city.

The charity beer follows past brews for retired 76ers TV broadcaster Marc Zumoff and Eagles radio announcers Mike Quick and Merrill Reese. Both of those beers were IPAs. Specific plans for the "Franzke & LA" beer haven't yet been revealed.

“We are narrowing down exactly what we want it to be,” Glen Macnow, longtime SportsRadio 94WIP host and part-owner of Conshohocken Brewing Co., told MLB.com.

Franzke and Andersen, both mainstays of the Phillies radio booth, began working together regularly in 2007. Franzke joined the Phillies in 2007, while Andersen has been with the team since 1998, following the death of Richie Ashburn.

Franzke signed a long-term contract extension with the Phillies this month to remain on the radio for the next six years. Andersen, who has had a lighter load in recent seasons, is expected to increase his home broadcast schedule to about 60 games in 2023. Kevin Stocker, who also signed a multi-year contract with Phillies, is expected to join Franzke for the rest of the team's schedule. TV announcer Tom McCarthy also signed a six-year extension with the team.

In recent years, Conshohocken Brewing Co. has sold its popular "Ring The Bell" pilsner at Citizens Bank Park, so it's not out of the question that "Franzke & LA" could end up at the stadium.

The Phillies are back in Spring Training this month and will start the regular season on the road on April 6 against the Texas Rangers.