January 28, 2022

Conshohocken Brewing releases Marc Zumoff-inspired beer Zooisms

The hazy IPA is a tribute to the broadcaster's famous catchphrases from his time calling Sixers games

By Pat Ralph
Conshohocken Brewing Company's Zooisms is a beer dedicated to Marc Zumoff's famous catchphrases from his 39-year-run covering the Sixers.

Marc Zumoff may no longer be calling Sixers games for NBC Sports Philadelphia, but the team's longtime play-by-play man can still keep fans company during games in the form of a refreshing beer.

Zumoff and Conshohocken Brewing Company have collaborated to release Zooisms, a hazy IPA beer that pays tribute to the broadcaster's iconic catchphrases from his nearly 40-year-run covering the 76ers.

The beer features a three-hop combo of Citra, Columbus and Cascade, and it has an alcohol by volume percentage of only 5.2%. 

Decked out in Sixers blue and red, the Zooisms can features a logo similar in design and color to that of the 76ers. The can also includes an artistic depiction of Zumoff himself.

Written all around the can's exterior are some of Zumoff's famous sayings from his Sixers broadcasting days, including "Turning garbage into gold," "Hold on, we're coming in for a landing" and "Shot clock is unplugged."

The back of the can features a definition of a Zooism, which is described as a legendary quote from Zumoff's 39-year-run calling Sixers games.

Zooisms is available now in cans and on tap at all five Conshohocken Brewing locations. The brewery has locations in Conshohocken, Bridgeport, Phoenixville, Havertown and King of Prussia.

Cans are also available for purchase online. Shipments can only be made in Pennsylvania and orders must include at least two four-packs.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Philly Youth Basketball, a nonprofit organization that works to empower local students and athletes through basketball.

Zumoff retired from broadcasting last year after 39 years covering the Sixers. He joined the 76ers broadcast team in 1982, serving as an in-studio host for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. He started calling games for the team in 1994. 

The Northeast Philly native is now the chairman at Maccabi Media and the associate director of the Claire Smith Center for Sports Media at his alma mater, Temple University. 

Conshohocken Brewing has previously help create beers inspired by current and former Sixers players Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

