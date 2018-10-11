Misconduct Tavern has created another Sixers-inspired beer

October 11, 2018
Misconduct Tavern and Conshohocken Brewing Co. have created a new, limited-edition Sixers-inspired brew, just in time for the home team's season opener.
On Tuesday, there will be a keg tapping party at Misconduct Tavern on Locust Street. Attendees can try the beer, called the Emperor's New Jump Shot, and will have a chance to win tickets to the Sixers' home opener on Thursday, Oct. 18.
The beer, inspired by Markelle Fultz, is a pilsner-style, brewed with blond ale wheat. It's fresh and ready to win, according to Misconduct.
Last season, Sixers-inspired beers included All About the Benjamins in honor of Ben Simmons and Hinkie's Sweet Revenge for Joel Embiid.
The Emperor's New Jump Shot will only be available at the Rittenhouse Misconduct location and at Conshohocken Brewing Co.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Beginning at 5 p.m.
Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
