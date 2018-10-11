Misconduct Tavern has created another Sixers-inspired beer

Misconduct Tavern and Conshohocken Brewing Co. have created a new, limited-edition Sixers-inspired brew, just in time for the home team's season opener.

On Tuesday, there will be a keg tapping party at Misconduct Tavern on Locust Street. Attendees can try the beer, called the Emperor's New Jump Shot, and will have a chance to win tickets to the Sixers' home opener on Thursday, Oct. 18.

The beer, inspired by Markelle Fultz, is a pilsner-style, brewed with blond ale wheat. It's fresh and ready to win, according to Misconduct.

Last season, Sixers-inspired beers included All About the Benjamins in honor of Ben Simmons and Hinkie's Sweet Revenge for Joel Embiid.

The Emperor's New Jump Shot will only be available at the Rittenhouse Misconduct location and at Conshohocken Brewing Co.

Courtesy of/Misconduct Tavern Markelle Fultz has a new jump shot and Misconduct Tavern has a new exclusive beer.

Sixers' Season Opener & Keg Tapping Party

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Beginning at 5 p.m.

Misconduct Tavern

1511 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



