September 10, 2022

Conshohocken Brewing Co. to release Merrill Reese and Mike Quick-themed beer

"Merrill and Mike" is a hazy double IPA in honor of the broadcast duo.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Conshohocken Brewing Company is gearing up for football season with a new beer that will assuredly appeal to Birds fans. The brewery is unveiling a "Merrill and Mike" hazy double IPA in honor of the legendary Eagles radio broadcast duo Merrill Reese and Mike Quick. 

The beer is being created to benefit First Tee Greater Philadelphia, a charity that makes golf approachable and affordable for children throughout the Delaware Valley who would not otherwise have easy access to the sport. 

For the beer's launch, Conshohocken Brewing Company is having a release party on Wednesday, September 14 at their Puddlers Kitchen and Tap location in Bridgeport, PA at 6:00 p.m. Both Reese and Quick will be on hand for the release, as well as other Philadelphia sports personalities. There will be a $20 food buffet in the taproom as well as outside taps of the new brew to enjoy.

There will be an auction at the event that includes a Merrill Reese phone voice message for you, a three-person golf outing with Mike Quick at Union League Liberty Hill Golf Club, an autographed Bernie Parent Flyers jersey, Eagles tickets from WIP and more. 

This mark's the brewery's second collaboration with Philly sports broadcasting royalty after previously releasing "Zooisms," for former Sixers TV play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff

