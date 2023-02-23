Mawn, a BYOB Cambodian noodle house, to open next month in South Philadelphia

A Cambodian noodle house is joining the restaurant scene, by South Philadelphia's Italian Market.

Mawn, a BYOB concept by first-time business owners Phila and Rachel Lorn, will open in early March at 764 S. 9th Street. The 28-seat space was formerly occupied by Kalaya Thai Kitchen, which moved to Fishtown in November.

Along with Cambodian dishes, the “no rules noodle house” will also offer cuisine inspired by flavors from all over Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand and Laos, as well as fare that pays homage to Rachel Lorn's Jewish lineage.

“We are opening this restaurant as a place for people to come share a bunch of different dishes from many cultures,” she said in a release.

At Mawn, customers will find an open noodle and papaya station, plus grilled items, skewers, small and large plates, and desserts from the kitchen.

The name of the restaurant (which has no relation to the Philly slang "jawn") means "chicken" in Khmer, the official Cambodian language. Chicken represented peacetime for Phila Lorn's parents, who survived the Cambodian genocide of the 1970s.



While the Lorns are first-time restaurant owners, both are veterans of the Philly restaurant scene. Rachel has worked at Stephen Starr's Pod in University City and Urban Farmer in the Logan Hotel, while Phila has worked at Will BYOB, Stock Fishtown, Barbuzzo and Mighty Bread Co. Phila also was recently tapped by Jose Garces for a residency at Volver. The pair, who were both born and raised in Philadelphia, met while working at Zama, a Japanese restaurant by Rittenhouse Square.

Beginning March 2, Mawn will open for dinner service only, operating Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mawn will eventually expand to offer lunch service as well, which will include Cambodian-style sandwiches on fresh rolls from nearby Sarcone’s Bakery, as well as a hot pot prix-fixe Sunday brunch.