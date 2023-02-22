More Culture:

February 22, 2023

Manayunk's Pizza Jawn plans expansion to second Main Street location with Bar Jawn

Owners David and Ana Lee are buying Manayunk Tavern. The couple had their first Valentine's Day date there when it was under a different name.

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Bar Jawn StreetView/Google Maps

Pizza Jawn owners David and Ana Lee are purchasing Manayunk Tavern and turning it into Bar Jawn, a sister restaurant. Located at 4247 Main Street, it will slowly transition into Bar Jawn without closing.

The owners of Pizza Jawn will soon be serving cocktails and other alcoholic beverages too. 

 David and Ana Lee, the proprietors of the pie shop, teased an upcoming addition, Bar Jawn, on Instagram Wednesday morning. The couple is buying Manayunk Tavern, just up the street from the pie shop at 4247 Main St. 

"Coming soon, @bar_jawn, what are you hoping to see coming out of the lab?" the post reads.

Everything comes full circle for the Lees with the purchase of the bar; it's where the couple shared their first Valentine's Day dinner, back when it was called Sole of Manayunk.

The restaurateurs said that the transition from the current tavern into Bar Jawn would happen gradually and that they would not be closing the business. Instead, slowly and subtly, patrons will see updated food menus and alcoholic drinks with the new owners' twist, first reported by the Inquirer's Michael Klein.

The deal has yet to be finalized; the next steps include the building sale and a liquor license transfer from current owners Joe Keough and Jeff Bender. That is expected to happen sometime this spring. 

Formerly a pop-up business that handled catering and special events, Pizza Jawn opened as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in August 2020 at 4330 Main St. 

David, who has a passion for making dough, turned his hobby into a business, which started as a mobile pop-up shop that catered to private events throughout Philadelphia. Then, with the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lees began offering pizza that could be purchased for pickup from their home, culminating in the storefront.

The popular pizza spot was featured on Hulu's competitive cooking show, "Best in Dough," last year, when David competed for $10,000. 

Last week, Pizza Jawn was a finalist in the "Good Morning America" United States of Pizza competition, another contest with a $10,000 top prize and bragging rights as the ultimate pizzeria. Unfortunately, it lost to Wrecktangle Pizza, located in Minneapolis. 


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Manayunk Bars Philadelphia Pizza

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Business

Insomnia Cookies to expand globally with stores in Canada, U.K.
Insomnia Cookies Expansion

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Health Stories

Pennsylvania woman regained use of her impaired hand years after a stroke by using experimental treatment
Heather Rendulic

Sixers

How likely is a Sixers NBA Finals appearance?
Sixers-76ers-Joel-Embiid-120922_USAT

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' latest doughnut benefits youth hockey players in Philly
federal donuts ed snider foundation

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops
CultureFest Women's History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved