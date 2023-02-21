Federal Donuts' latest doughnut benefits youth hockey players in Philly

February 21, 2023
Federal Donuts is selling a Flyers-themed doughnut this weekend in an effort to raise support for youth hockey players in Philadelphia.
Every time someone purchases its limited-edition Stickman doughnut, FedNuts will donate $1 to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the charitable organization founded by the late chairman of Comcast Spectacor and the Flyers.
The Stickman is a spiced cake doughnut with a cream cheese glaze base and a guava ring. It is topped with a dark chocolate drizzle. Its orange, black and white tones are reminiscent of the Flyers.
Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education was launched in 2005 to provide underserved children in the Philadelphia region with opportunities to learn and play hockey. It also offers life skills training, academic support and college scholarships.
Snider, who died in 2016 after a two-year battle with cancer, was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and leader in the Philly sports market. He served as vice president of the Eagles in 1964 before mortgaging his home to establish the Flyers in 1967.
Federal Donuts previously partnered with the nonprofit in 2020 to release an iteration of the orange-frosted Stickman.
The Ed Snider foundation teased its latest collaboration with Federal Donuts on social media, telling followers they "donut want to miss it."
Stay tuned for an exciting announcement on Friday! 👀#SniderHockey & Education has a special collaboration to share and you donut want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/ORuyjFMKTh— Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education (@SniderHockey) February 20, 2023
Stickman treats can be found this weekend in Federal Donuts locations across the city.
Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.