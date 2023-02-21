More Culture:

February 21, 2023

Federal Donuts' latest doughnut benefits youth hockey players in Philly

The limited-edition Stickman features a spiced cake with a cream cheese glaze and guava ring. It is topped with a dark chocolate drizzle

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Federal Donuts
federal donuts ed snider foundation Provided Image/Ike Richman Communications

Federal Donuts is offering the limited edition Stickman doughnut this weekend. A portion of proceeds will benefit Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education.

Federal Donuts is selling a Flyers-themed doughnut this weekend in an effort to raise support for youth hockey players in Philadelphia. 

Every time someone purchases its limited-edition Stickman doughnut, FedNuts will donate $1 to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the charitable organization founded by the late chairman of Comcast Spectacor and the Flyers. 

MORE: Goldfish is giving away bowls as big as former Sixer Boban Marjanovic's hand

The Stickman is a spiced cake doughnut with a cream cheese glaze base and a guava ring. It is topped with a dark chocolate drizzle. Its orange, black and white tones are reminiscent of the Flyers.

Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education was launched in 2005 to provide underserved children in the Philadelphia region with opportunities to learn and play hockey. It also offers life skills training, academic support and college scholarships.

Snider, who died in 2016 after a two-year battle with cancer, was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and leader in the Philly sports market. He served as vice president of the Eagles in 1964 before mortgaging his home to establish the Flyers in 1967. 

Federal Donuts previously partnered with the nonprofit in 2020 to release an iteration of the orange-frosted Stickman.

The Ed Snider foundation teased its latest collaboration with Federal Donuts on social media, telling followers they "donut want to miss it."

Stickman treats can be found this weekend in Federal Donuts locations across the city.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Federal Donuts Philadelphia Flyers Ed Snider Doughnuts

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Off-duty FBI agent shoots 'aggressive' dog after scuffle in Center City
FBI agent shoots dog

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Prevention

A highly contagious stomach bug is spreading; here's how to prevent a norovirus infection
Norovirus Stomach Bug

Phillies

Phillies spring training roster breakdown: How many players can really make the team?
Phillies-Spring-Training_022123_USAT

Shopping

New thrift store sells clothing that embodies the civil rights movement
Black Ivy Thrift Kimberly McGlonn

Entertainment

Try to solve a 1920s murder mystery at a historic estate in West Chester
Greystone Hall

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved