Mobile pop-up Pizza Jawn opening restaurant in Manayunk

The founders of Pizza Jawn finally have set up a permanent shop after spending years selling their specialty pies at private events throughout Philadelphia – and even from their own home.

David and Ana Lee have opened a brick and mortar shop at 4330 Main St. in Manyunk. The restaurant is housed in the space previously occupied by The Juice Merchant, a smoothie and salad cafe.

Pizza Jawn, which is currently open for takeout, will hold its grand opening Saturday.

The restaurant offers the round Neapolitan and square Detroit-style pizzas that have become a local hit. Fan favorite toppings, like spicy pepperoni cups, are available too.

Other unique pizzas, like the "elotes pizza" with roasted corn, red chilis and cotija cheese and the "gyro" with feta cheese, gyro meat and olive tapenade, also are on the menu.





Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pizza Jawn was a mobile pop-up that provided catering services to private parties and several breweries in the Philadelphia area. The Lees had the restaurant in the works when the public health crisis upended everyday life.

During the coronavirus shutdowns, which banned public gatherings and limited restaurants to takeout and delivery services, the Lees made pizzas for pickup from their own home. They advertised their business using their website and social media platforms.

The opening of the Manayunk shop is the culmination of years of experimentation and home-cooking by David Lee, who began making pizza as a hobby. He cites fellow Philly pizza-makers Joe Beddia, of Pizzeria Beddia, and Daniel "Pizza Gutt' Gutter, of Circles and Squares, as inspiring him.

Lee also owns Manayunk CrossFit, located only a few blocks away from Pizza Jawn. Ana Lee also doubles as a local realtor in Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill and Plymouth Meeting.