More Culture:

August 04, 2020

Mobile pop-up Pizza Jawn opening restaurant in Manayunk

Neapolitan and Detroit-style pies among the menu items

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Pizza
manayunk pizza jawn shaian ramesht/Unsplash.com

Pizza Jawn is opening a restaurant in Manayunk after years operating as a pop-up operation.

The founders of Pizza Jawn finally have set up a permanent shop after spending years selling their specialty pies at private events throughout Philadelphia – and even from their own home. 

David and Ana Lee have opened a brick and mortar shop at 4330 Main St. in Manyunk. The restaurant is housed in the space previously occupied by The Juice Merchant, a smoothie and salad cafe. 

Pizza Jawn, which is currently open for takeout, will hold its grand opening Saturday. 

The restaurant offers the round Neapolitan and square Detroit-style pizzas that have become a local hit. Fan favorite toppings, like spicy pepperoni cups, are available too. 

Other unique pizzas, like the "elotes pizza" with roasted corn, red chilis and cotija cheese and the "gyro" with feta cheese, gyro meat and olive tapenade, also are on the menu. 


Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pizza Jawn was a mobile pop-up that provided catering services to private parties and several breweries in the Philadelphia area. The Lees had the restaurant in the works when the public health crisis upended everyday life. 

During the coronavirus shutdowns, which banned public gatherings and limited restaurants to takeout and delivery services, the Lees made pizzas for pickup from their own home. They advertised their business using their website and social media platforms. 

The opening of the Manayunk shop is the culmination of years of experimentation and home-cooking by David Lee, who began making pizza as a hobby. He cites fellow Philly pizza-makers Joe Beddia, of Pizzeria Beddia, and Daniel "Pizza Gutt' Gutter, of Circles and Squares, as inspiring him. 

Lee also owns Manayunk CrossFit, located only a few blocks away from Pizza Jawn. Ana Lee also doubles as a local realtor in Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill and Plymouth Meeting.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Pizza Philadelphia Takeout Manayunk

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Weather

New Jersey under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, strong winds
Tropical Storm Isaias

Children's Health

Youth with diabetes more likely to stick to CGM if they're involved in the decision, CHOP study finds
Youth CGM devices

Sixers

The Sixers think their fourth-quarter defense 'stinks.' What has gone wrong?
Sixers-defense_080420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' has biggest sales week of any 2020 album
Taylor Swift Billboard

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved