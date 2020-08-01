Dutch Wonderland theme park adjusts weekly summer schedule for the 2020 season

Lancaster County's Dutch Wonderland is adjusting its summer schedule for the 2020 season, the theme park announced Wednesday.

The amusement park will now be closed two days per week, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The new schedule goes into effect Aug. 4.

Typically, the park is open every day during the summer season. After Labor Day, the park is only open on weekends.

Dutch Wonderland said that it is reducing its days of operation for summer 2020 in order to allow for more cleaning time at the theme park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff member Jeffrey Eisenberg told PennLive that in addition to allowing for sanitizing for COVID-19, they usually have less visitors on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

"We’re making the adjustment based on our ability to appropriately keep the park clean," said Eisenberg. "Additionally, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are typically our lower volume days."

Dutch Wonderland shared a full statement concerning the schedule changes to Facebook on Wednesday.

The theme park is requiring reservations due to COVID-19.Find more information on the new schedule and operating changes here.

Dutch Wonderland is a medieval-fairytale themed amusement park located in East Lampeter Township. The park was built and opened by potato farmer Earl Clark in 1963, and later bought by Hershey Chocolate's entertainment company.