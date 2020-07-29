Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dies at 47

Philadelphia native Malik Abdul Basit, a founding member of homegrown hip-hop group The Roots, has died at the age of 47, according to reports.

The news was first shared on Twitter by the former emcee's cousin, Don Champion.

The Roots later confirmed the news with a statement.

Performing under the name Malik B., Basit appeared on The Roots' first four records in the late 1980s and through the 1990s. He left the group after their 1999 breakthrough "Things Fall Apart," but is featured on several tracks on subsequent albums.