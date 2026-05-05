Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Knicks on Wednesday; full injury reports ahead of Game 2

NEW YORK – Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain) is probable for Game 2 of the Sixers' second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday:

This is the third different injury designation Embiid has had in as many games, but as his listing has changed from post appendectomy surgery recovery to right hip contusion to right ankle sprain, he has remained probable. Embiid only logged 24 minutes and change in the Sixers' Game 1 loss to New York, but took a hard shot to the midsection from Mikal Bridges while setting a screen, which he did not appreciate.

"I got hit on it," Embiid said. "I don't know if it was, you know – obviously, based on what's been going on, I guess I’ve got to protect it more, so I don't know if it was dirty or not, so I guess I’ve got to do a better job of protecting my – you know, especially that part... It was off the screen. I don't think that was necessary because Tyrese [Maxey] was already gone and it was kind of after the play. I just felt like it wasn't necessary, but we move on. It’s whatever. It's playoff basketball. So if that's the reality of it, I guess we’ve got to go out there and be physical, too, and do it, too."

As for Embiid's right ankle, it is worth noting that this does not seem like a new issue. Injury listings tied to Embiid's right ankle were commonplace in the winter. The first time it was ever mentioned in an injury report was Dec. 27, but it had not been listed since Feb. 3.

New York's injury report for Game 2 is clean.