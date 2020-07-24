Boxing coach Naazim Richardson, trainer for Bernard Hopkins in Philly, dies at 54

July 24, 2020
Legendary boxing coach Naazim Richardson, a mainstay at West Philadelphia's Shuler Gym, died Friday at 54, the Boxing Writers Association of America confirmed.
The @boxingwriters and the boxing community mourns the death of the great Nazim Richardson. RIP Brother Nazim, a class man, a great trainer, a tremendous father pic.twitter.com/DV8LiABMPT— BWAA (@boxingwriters) July 24, 2020
The cause of Richardson's death was not revealed, but he had been battling a long illness, according to ESPN, and had dealt with health issues in the past, including a stroke in 2007.
Richardson rose to prominence in Philadelphia by training boxing greats like Bouie Fisher, Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Steve Cunningham.
Hopkins honored Richardson with an Instagram post on Friday.
Several other boxers posted tributes to Richardson as well.
Today we lost a legend in the #Boxing community. RIP Nazim Richardson. pic.twitter.com/2MS4GXvdXt— Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) July 24, 2020
RIP Brother Nazim Richardson. Glad to have had you in my corner and to be apart of Philadelphia boxing history!!❤️✊🏾— Stephen Fulton Jr (@coolboysteph) July 24, 2020
RIP to my oldhead. Was the only Philly trainer to show me love when I started out. Was the last person in the locker room when Jrock lost to Charlo. And the last person in the locker room when Jrock beat Hurd. My man! pic.twitter.com/DFTSqmDt88— Stephen Edwards (@BreadmanBoxing) July 24, 2020
Richardson is survived by two sons, Tiger and Rock Allen, who both had professional boxing careers.