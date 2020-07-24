Boxing coach Naazim Richardson, trainer for Bernard Hopkins in Philly, dies at 54

Legendary boxing coach Naazim Richardson, a mainstay at West Philadelphia's Shuler Gym, died Friday at 54, the Boxing Writers Association of America confirmed.

The cause of Richardson's death was not revealed, but he had been battling a long illness, according to ESPN, and had dealt with health issues in the past, including a stroke in 2007.

Richardson rose to prominence in Philadelphia by training boxing greats like Bouie Fisher, Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Steve Cunningham.

Hopkins honored Richardson with an Instagram post on Friday.

Several other boxers posted tributes to Richardson as well.

One of Richardson's most notable moments came during a 2009 bout between Mosley and Antonio Margarito. Richardson challenged Margarito's hand wraps in the locker room of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where judges eventually forced trainer Javier Capatillo to change the wraps. Both Margarito and Capetillo were later suspended by the California State Athletic Commission for the illegal wraps.

Richardson is survived by two sons, Tiger and Rock Allen, who both had professional boxing careers.



