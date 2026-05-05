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May 05, 2026

What is hantavirus, the deadly illness that has stricken a cruise ship?

The rare illness can occur when people come into contact with the feces or urine of infected rodents.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Viruses
Hantavirus Cruise Ship Source/CDC

A suspected outbreak of hantavirus, a rare disease that usually spreads through contact with rodent droppings, has occurred on a cruise ship in the South Atlantic, the World Health Organization says. The file photo above shows a lymph node specimen extracted from a patient suspected of having a hantavirus illness.

Three people have died and at least four others have become ill during an outbreak of a rare infectious disease on a Dutch cruise ship that is waiting for help off the coast of Cape Verde in West Africa, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

Two of the sickened people tested positive for hantavirus, a disease caused by coming into contact with the feces, urine or saliva of infected rodents. The WHO received news Saturday of the outbreak, though the first illnesses and deaths occurred in April. The cruise ship has been traveling across the South Atlantic, having set sail from Argentina on April 1.  

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"Based on the current information, including how hantavirus spreads, WHO assesses the risk to the global population from this event as low," the WHO said. "We are working closely with health authorities from the countries involved and the ship's operators to ensure passengers and crew get the information and support they need."

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a cluster of viruses, carried by rodents, that can cause severe illness and death in humans who come into contact with their feces, urine or saliva. In the Americas, the viruses can cause a severe respiratory illness called hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, or HPS, which kills up to 50% of people infected with it.

There is no specific treatment or cure for hantaviruses. Early diagnosis, medical care and monitoring for respiratory, heart and kidney problems is crucial for survival, according to the WHO.

HPS symptoms generally appear 1-8 weeks after contact with an infected rodent, the CDC says. Early symptoms include fatigue, fever and muscle aches in the thighs, hips, back and shoulders. Some people may experience headaches, dizziness, chills and abdominal issues. Late symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest. 

Human-to-human transmission is uncommon, but passengers on the ship have been told to "practice maximal physical distancing and remain in their cabins where possible," the WHO said.

The Associated Press captured footage of the ship showing that the decks were mostly empty. 

The situation on the cruise

A 70-year-old Dutch man died on board April 11, and his body was taken off the ship April 24 at St. Helena, a British Island territory. The cause of his death was still unknown, the New York Times reported. 

The man's 69-year-old wife, who died in a South African hospital on April 26, tested positive for hantavirus. The third person who died was a German citizen, according to Oceanwide Expeditions, which is running the cruise. She died on board the ship Saturday.

A British passenger, who was taken off the ship and is in intensive care in a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, also has tested positive for hantavirus. Three people with high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms remain on board, according to the WHO.

As of Tuesday morning, 148 passengers were still on board, including 17 people from the United States, and 61 crew members.

Medical teams have been dispatched to the ship. Oceanwide said Monday that the ship may travel to Las Palmas, Spain, or Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands, to do further medical screening and disembark passengers.

"Strict precautionary measures are in process on board, including isolation measures, hygiene protocols and medical monitoring," Oceanwide said in the statement. "All passengers have been informed and are being supported."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

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