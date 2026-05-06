Three more people charged in deadly Lincoln University homecoming shooting

Three more people have been charged in the Lincoln University shooting that killed one person and injured six others in October.

William Sells, 20, Karon Rollins, 17, and Makaveli Valera, 19, traveled from Wilmington, Delaware, and carried out armed robberies during the Chester County school's homecoming celebration on Oct. 25, District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said Tuesday. They allegedly stole jewelry and other valuables before gunfire broke out in the parking lot of the International Cultural Center Building at 9:30 p.m.

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Rollins allegedly fatally shot JuJuan Jeffers, 25, of Claymont, Delaware, the Delaware News Journal reported, citing charging documents. Sells was among the six others shot. So were a student and a Lincoln alumnus.

Sells, Rollins and Valera each are facing charges of second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and related charges. They are in custody in Delaware, but will be extradited to Pennsylvania, prosecutors said. Rollins has been charged as an adult.

A fourth person, Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 21, was arrested immediately following the incident and charged with assault and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors said Morgan-Thompson, who fired a shot, did not know the other suspects.

Investigators said tips from the public, Instagram posts, direct messages on social media, texts, photographs and videos helped them identify Sells, Rollins and Valera as the suspects. Rollins and Valera were arrested in Wilmington on Jan. 3 for their alleged roles in another shooting. Rollins was found with a chain and a pendant that had been reported stolen during the homecoming event, investigators said.

"A group of young people from Wilmington decided to commit robberies, killed someone during the course of those robberies, caused five others to be shot, and shattered the Lincoln University community's sense of safety. All so they could steal pieces of jewelry," de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement. "Now, after the work of law enforcement from across the region, we can bring justice to of the victims."