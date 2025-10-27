Multiple shooters suspected in fatal Lincoln University shooting, Chester County D.A. says

Multiple shooters are likely responsible for the Lincoln University shooting that killed a 25-year-old man and wounded six others on Saturday, investigators said Sunday night.

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 21, of Wilmington, Delaware, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license and is being held at Chester County Prison on $25,000 bail, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said during a press conference. However, he said investigators don't know whether the gun was used in the shooting.

Investigators have a "strong belief" that multiple shooters were involved, but they do not believe the shooting was a premeditated mass shooting, de Barrena-Sarobe said.

"We're operating under the belief that the shooter or shooters in this case did not come here with the specific design to cause a mass casualty event," de Barrena-Sarobe said. "We believe they would have operated differently. We're treating this as a shooting that broke out."

The shooting took place at 9:30 p.m. Saturday during Lincoln's homecoming weekend. Jujuan Jeffers, 25, of Wilmington, was fatally shot in the head. The six wounded people are expected to survive. They are all ages 20 to 25. One of them is a Lincoln student; another is an alumnus.

De Barrena-Sarobe said it is unclear how many shots were fired. Investigators are conducting interviews and doing grid searches with the FBI and K9 searches of the crime scene to gather evidence, he said. They also are collecting and reviewing video evidence.

"We're going to make sure that this campus is absolutely safe and that the people who came onto this campus and decided to ruin homecoming weekend with gunfire are held accountable," de Barrena-Sarobe said.

The university is no longer on lockdown and de Barrena-Sarobe said there is no longer a threat to the public, however a portion of campus is still an active crime scene. Classes were canceled Monday, but a community event is being held on campus at noon.

"What occurred (Saturday) was tragic for our students, our families and our community," Lincoln officials said in a social media statement. "Gun violence happens far too often in our country, and we are heartbroken that Lincoln University and its students are among the latest victims of such senseless violence."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a statement offering support to the university and the families affected.

"This weekend at Lincoln University of PA should have been spent celebrating the legacy of our nation's first degree-granting HBCU, not putting the pieces together after a mass shooting," Shapiro said, referencing Lincoln's status as one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the U.S.