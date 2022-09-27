More Culture:

September 27, 2022

Pizza Jawn owner puts his skills to the test on Hulu's new competitive cooking show

David Lee, who opened the Manayunk shop in 2020, appears in the fifth episode of "Best in Dough"

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Pizza
Pizza Jawn Manayunk owner competes Hulu show Hulu/Youtube

David Lee, owner of Pizza Jawn in Manayunk, is featured on an episode of Hulu's new pizza-making show called "Best in Dough." Lee appears in the fifth episode, "Pop Goes the Pizza," which is now streaming.

The owner of Pizza Jawn in Manayunk is featured on a new cooking competition show to give viewers and judges a taste of what makes Philadelphia's food the best of the best.

David Lee, who opened the shop in 2020, appears in the fifth episode of Hulu's "Best in Dough." In "Pop Goes the Pizza," Lee goes up against Miriam Weiskind of Brooklyn's Za Report and Jhy Coulter of Kansas City, Missouri's Devoured.

MORE: Eagles fans can get game-day gear from an unlikely source – the wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Each episode features three competitors adhering to a certain theme – influencers, Nonnas, college students – vying to win the prize of $10,000. 

Wells Adams, of "Bachelor In Paradise," hosts the show, which is from the same creators as Netflix's "Is It Cake?" Lee's episode is judged by Chef Millie Peartree and head judge Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, a restaurant in Los Angeles.

During the episode, Lee – a former Crossfit trainer dubbed the "Rocky of Pizza" – says that he bleeds green for the Philadelphia Eagles and shouts out the "great food community in Philadelphia." 

The first "Out of the Box" challenge requires the competitors to put their speed to the test by making a pizza in a short period of time, determined by Uditi's pace. Lee creates a Tipsy Burrata pizza with creamy vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and burrata to top it off.

For the "Final Dough Down," the second challenge, the chefs have to make their signature pizzas that made their pop-ups famous. Lee pays homage to his hometown by making a Philly Cheesesteak pizza. The pizza is topped with ribeye, spicy sriracha ketchup and a cheese sauce. The special dough has a sesame seed bottom, which Lee describes as reminiscent of a seeded hoagie roll.

Pizza Jawn was originally a pop-up that was started in 2017 by Lee and his wife, Ana. The two served takeout pizza outside of breweries and even from their home kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair then opened a brick-and-mortar location at 4330 Main St. three years later.

No spoilers here. To find out whether Lee's ode to Philly was good enough to earn him the title of "Best in Dough," check out the episode streaming now on Hulu.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Pizza Philadelphia Jawn Manayunk Streaming Hulu Competitions

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Anti-abortion activist charged with assault of patient escort at Planned Parenthood clinic in Center City
Planned Parenthood Assault Philly

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Women's Health

Using frozen embryos during IVF may increase the risk of preeclampsia, research shows
Preeclampsia risk IVF

Eagles

The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFC
Jalen_Hurts_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese194.jpg

Music

Jonas Brothers surprise fans on social media with announcement of finished new album
Jonas Brothers new album

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo prepares to welcome trick-or-treaters for annual family-friendly Halloween event
Boo at the Zoo

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved