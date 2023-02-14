Parc, Talula's Garden named among America's most romantic restaurants by OpenTable

Each February, couples flock to the Philadelphia region's most popular restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day. Though it's way too late to snag a reservation this year, OpenTable has some recommendations that couples might want to keep in mind for next year – or any other romantic occasion.

The online reservation service named two Philly restaurants – Parc and Talula's Garden – to its 2023 list of the most romantic dining destinations in the United States. A pair of Cape May, New Jersey restaurants – Tisha's and Washington Inn – also were recognized.

So were 1906 at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County and Devon Seafood + Steak in Hershey, Dauphin County.

Here's a bit more on each of those six restaurants:

Parc is Stephen Starr's answer to the French cafe, complete with well-worn wooden chairs, vintage paintings and an outdoor terrace that spills onto the sidewalk in Rittenhouse Square. Patrons can watch the bustling park across the street while enjoying classic French fare.

Known as one of the country's most scenic restaurants, OpenTable recommends Parc for people looking to celebrate special occasions or dine outdoors at a neighborhood gem. OpenTable users frequently compliment Parc's service, date-night atmosphere and menu, including its French onion soup and seafood options.

Owned by Starr and Aimee Olexy, Talula's Garden is hidden behind a wrought iron gate in Washington Square. Its expansive menu of modern European cuisine includes fan favorites like blackened chicken, overnight pork belly and plenty of pastry options from a bakery that changes with the seasons.

OpenTable users have called Talula's Garden a perfect spot for couples to enjoy a special meal for Valentine's Day.

Yelp previously named Talula's Garden one of its most romantic restaurants. The restaurant also was ranked as the most romantic in Pennsylvania by Food & Wine, primarily for the twinkling lights in its garden and homey atmosphere just moments away from the chaos of Center City.

Located just a short walk from the beach, Tisha's is a charming sit-down restaurant that has been serving seafood dishes at the Jersey Shore for 34 years. Menu items include halibut topped with crabmeat and grilled filet mignon topped with lobster tail.

Built in 1840, Washington Inn previously operated as a plantation in Cape May. Now, it serves up American fare in six dining areas, from its summer patio to cozy fireside tables. It is known for its romantic atmosphere. Many OpenTable users share stories about date nights spent at the bar or under the stars.

The restaurant got its name from the year that Pierre S. du Pont purchased the plot of land that would later be transformed into Longwood Gardens. Though the botanical garden is in itself a popular date destination, its full-service restaurant provides a romantic way to complete the experience.

Its menu of contemporary classics, like purple sweet potato gnocchi, fried oysters and filet mignon, keep bringing patrons back. OpenTable reviewers have called 1906 perfect for special occasions with a "wonderfully relaxing" atmosphere.

Devon Seafood + Steak provides upscale casual dining with a wide selection of seafood and prime cuts of steak. OpenTable users paint a picture of a romantic eatery with an array of craft cocktails located near one of Pennsylvania's most beloved tourist destinations.

OpenTable curated its list of the most romantic restaurants by analyzing user reviews collected between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022. Researchers examined the number of seated reservations and diners from walk-in reservations on Valentine's Day in 2022. They also surveyed 11,000 diners between Jan. 3-7 to determine what their holiday plans entailed.