Jose Garces to continue chef in residency program at Volvér with new lineup of local talent

James Beard Award winner Jose Garces has announced the lineup of local chefs that will take over the menu at his Kimmel Cultural Campus restaurant Volvér over the next few months.

Garces is hosting his chefs in residency program for the second time, allowing up-and-coming talent to showcase their signature dishes on the restaurant's menu for multiple weeks. During the residency, the chosen chefs raise money for their current or future culinary endeavors through donations.

The chefs chosen to be spotlighted this season are Reuben "Big Rube" Harley, Chance Anies, Juan Lopez, Tonii Hicks, Ryan Elmore, Kaitlin Wines, Sally Song and a final, yet-to-be-announced chef.

"Chefs in Residency is back for a second year with a whole new line-up of fresh and talented faces and cooking styles," said Garces. "As a Latin chef and business owner, I've faced my share of adversity and am grateful to be in a place where I can 'pay it forward' to those emerging onto the Philadelphia food scene with ambitious goals of their own."

Harley, of Chef Big Rube's Kitchen at Pitchers Pub in Manayunk, is first up on the roster. He's at Volvér now through Nov. 13. He became a well-known Philadelphia name through his work in fashion and photography, and his genre of cooking is described as Black Folk style. Donations during Harley's residency will support Anderson Monarchs, a South Philly based youth sports organization.

His menu includes home-cooked soul food cuisine like crispy fried okra, turkey rolls, biscuits and berries, fried chicken, white fish, meatloaf and lemon cake.

Timelines for each of the other chefs' residencies are as follows:

Chef Chance Anies: Anies, of Filipino food cart Tabachoy Philly, will be resident chef from Nov. 16 through Jan. 8, 2023. Chef Juan Lopez: Lopez, of brunch spot On Point Bistro, will be resident chef from Jan. 11 through Feb. 12, 2023. Chef Tonii Hicks: Hicks is a private chef and 2022 James Beard fellow. She will be resident chef from Feb. 15 through March 19, 2023. Chefs Ryan Elmore and Kaitlin Wines: Elmore and Wines, of Polish-American Mom-Moms Kitchen on South Street, will be in residency from March 22 through April 23, 2023. Chef Sally Song: Song, of Chinese restaurant Dim Sum Garden, will be resident chef from April 26 through June 4, 2023.

The final chef's tenure will last from June 7 to July 30, 2023. The identity of the mystery chef will be revealed in the new year.

During the chefs in residency program, diners can make donations when presented with the dinner check, similar to tipping a server. The Garces Foundation will match patron donations up to the first $5,000 for each chef.

Alongside the residents' menu are Garces' new Portugese-inspired dishes, including fried deviled eggs, short rib skewers, crab turnovers, grilled sea bass, spiced roasted chicken, coffee-rubbed sirloin, duck rice with pepperoni, port custard, arroz doce and poached meringue.

Volvér, at 300 S. Broad St., opened for fall dinner service on Sept. 23. It's hours for the season are Wednesday through Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. For full details on each chef's upcoming residency and to make reservations, visit the restaurant's website.