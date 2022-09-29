More Culture:

September 29, 2022

Jose Garces to continue chef in residency program at Volvér with new lineup of local talent

Reuben "Big Rube" Harley, of Manayunk's Pitchers Pub, is first up and will be serving home-cooked soul food through Nov. 13

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Jose Garces Volver chefs in residency Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Jose Garces announced the lineup of local up-and-coming chefs that will act as Chefs in Residence at his Kimmel Cultural Campus restaurant over the next few months. The chosen chefs will serve signature dishes at Volver while they raise money for their current or future culinary endeavors.

James Beard Award winner Jose Garces has announced the lineup of local chefs that will take over the menu at his Kimmel Cultural Campus restaurant Volvér over the next few months.

Garces is hosting his chefs in residency program for the second time, allowing up-and-coming talent to showcase their signature dishes on the restaurant's menu for multiple weeks. During the residency, the chosen chefs raise money for their current or future culinary endeavors through donations. 

The chefs chosen to be spotlighted this season are Reuben "Big Rube" Harley, Chance Anies, Juan Lopez, Tonii Hicks, Ryan Elmore, Kaitlin Wines, Sally Song and a final, yet-to-be-announced chef.

"Chefs in Residency is back for a second year with a whole new line-up of fresh and talented faces and cooking styles," said Garces. "As a Latin chef and business owner, I've faced my share of adversity and am grateful to be in a place where I can 'pay it forward' to those emerging onto the Philadelphia food scene with ambitious goals of their own."

Harley, of Chef Big Rube's Kitchen at Pitchers Pub in Manayunk, is first up on the roster. He's at Volvér now through Nov. 13. He became a well-known Philadelphia name through his work in fashion and photography, and his genre of cooking is described as Black Folk style. Donations during Harley's residency will support Anderson Monarchs, a South Philly based youth sports organization.

His menu includes home-cooked soul food cuisine like crispy fried okra, turkey rolls, biscuits and berries, fried chicken, white fish, meatloaf and lemon cake.

Timelines for each of the other chefs' residencies are as follows:

Chef Chance Anies: Anies, of Filipino food cart Tabachoy Philly, will be resident chef from Nov. 16 through Jan. 8, 2023.

Chef Juan Lopez: Lopez, of brunch spot On Point Bistro, will be resident chef from Jan. 11 through Feb. 12, 2023.

Chef Tonii Hicks: Hicks is a private chef and 2022 James Beard fellow. She will be resident chef from Feb. 15 through March 19, 2023.

Chefs Ryan Elmore and Kaitlin Wines: Elmore and Wines, of Polish-American Mom-Moms Kitchen on South Street, will be in residency from March 22 through April 23, 2023.

Chef Sally Song: Song, of Chinese restaurant Dim Sum Garden, will be resident chef from April 26 through June 4, 2023.

The final chef's tenure will last from June 7 to July 30, 2023. The identity of the mystery chef will be revealed in the new year.

During the chefs in residency program, diners can make donations when presented with the dinner check, similar to tipping a server. The Garces Foundation will match patron donations up to the first $5,000 for each chef.

Alongside the residents' menu are Garces' new Portugese-inspired dishes, including fried deviled eggs, short rib skewers, crab turnovers, grilled sea bass, spiced roasted chicken, coffee-rubbed sirloin, duck rice with pepperoni, port custard, arroz doce and poached meringue.

Volvér, at 300 S. Broad St., opened for fall dinner service on Sept. 23. It's hours for the season are Wednesday through Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. For full details on each chef's upcoming residency and to make reservations, visit the restaurant's website.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Dining Garces Jose Garces Chef Garces Group Chefs

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Children's Health

Children with head lice can remain in school, new AAP guidelines say
Head lice school

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese95.jpg

Food & Drink

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor

Food & Drink

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den closing block party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved