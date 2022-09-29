More Culture:

September 29, 2022

McDonald's to spread nostalgic joy with new Happy Meal for adults – collectible toy included

The meals, made in collaboration with streetwear label Cactus Plant Flea Market, will be available starting Oct. 3

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink McDonald's
Mcdonald's adult happy meal toys Courtesy of/McDonald's

On Oct. 3, McDonald's is releasing a limited-time Happy Meal for adults in collaboration with streetwear label Cactus Plant Flea Market. The boxed meal includes the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets, plus a collectible McDonald's mascot figurine.

Adults who miss the excitement of ordering a Happy Meal will once again be able to experience that childhood joy without having to worry about any judgement at the drive-thru window.

McDonald's is collaborating with fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market on a new retro-themed boxed meal for grown-ups that features nostalgia-inducing toys. The meals will be available for a limited time from Oct. 3 through Oct. 30.

MORE: Baskin-Robbins creates ice cream flavor made with real ghost pepper for Halloween

Patrons can choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets with medium fries and a drink. Each box contains a collectible figurine of a classic McDonald's mascot – Birdie, Grimace, Hamburglar or the new Cactus Buddy. The characters have been redesigned in CPFM's signature style, with the double-vision smiley face popular with Gen Z.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week."

CPFM is a streetwear label that sells staple pieces like hats, hoodies, headbands, long sleeve shirts and tees. It was described by Complex as having a "fluid and eccentric combination of type and playful graphic imagery." Melting yellow smiley faces, similar to the designs in the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, are a signature of the brand, which has recently been popularized by stars like Kanye West and Pharrell.

McDonald's has gained publicity lately through collaborations with celebrities like Travis Scott, Saweetie, J Balvin and BTS. This campaign brings together elements of the company's 2020 Accelerating the Arches growth strategy, which aims to captivate a new generation of fans with culturally relevant marketing.

Those who purchase an adult Happy Meal through the McDonald's app will be entered to win limited-edition merchandise, including CPFM x McDonald's shirts, hoodies, acrylic signs and a Grimace chair. Merch will also be available for purchase for a limited time online starting Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.

McDonald's also recently played to customer nostalgia with the debut of its new-and-improved Cheese Danish, an item originally introduced to its menu back in the '80s.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink McDonald's Pennsylvania Meals Fast Food Happy Toys Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Children's Health

Children with head lice can remain in school, new AAP guidelines say
Head lice school

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese95.jpg

Food & Drink

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor

Food & Drink

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den closing block party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved