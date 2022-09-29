McDonald's to spread nostalgic joy with new Happy Meal for adults – collectible toy included

Adults who miss the excitement of ordering a Happy Meal will once again be able to experience that childhood joy without having to worry about any judgement at the drive-thru window.

McDonald's is collaborating with fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market on a new retro-themed boxed meal for grown-ups that features nostalgia-inducing toys. The meals will be available for a limited time from Oct. 3 through Oct. 30.

Patrons can choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets with medium fries and a drink. Each box contains a collectible figurine of a classic McDonald's mascot – Birdie, Grimace, Hamburglar or the new Cactus Buddy. The characters have been redesigned in CPFM's signature style, with the double-vision smiley face popular with Gen Z.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week."

CPFM is a streetwear label that sells staple pieces like hats, hoodies, headbands, long sleeve shirts and tees. It was described by Complex as having a "fluid and eccentric combination of type and playful graphic imagery." Melting yellow smiley faces, similar to the designs in the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, are a signature of the brand, which has recently been popularized by stars like Kanye West and Pharrell.

McDonald's has gained publicity lately through collaborations with celebrities like Travis Scott, Saweetie, J Balvin and BTS. This campaign brings together elements of the company's 2020 Accelerating the Arches growth strategy, which aims to captivate a new generation of fans with culturally relevant marketing.

Those who purchase an adult Happy Meal through the McDonald's app will be entered to win limited-edition merchandise, including CPFM x McDonald's shirts, hoodies, acrylic signs and a Grimace chair. Merch will also be available for purchase for a limited time online starting Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.

McDonald's also recently played to customer nostalgia with the debut of its new-and-improved Cheese Danish, an item originally introduced to its menu back in the '80s.