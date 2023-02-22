More Culture:

February 22, 2023

Black Thought celebrates 50th anniversary of hip-hop with spoken word tribute

The Philly native rapper released his 'love letter' to the genre with BET, shouting out performers like Nipsey Hussle and NWA

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Hip-hop
Black Thought Hip-Hop Tribute Dan MacMedan/USAT

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Philadelphia native rapper and founding member of The Roots, penned a spoken word tribute to hip-hop in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the genre.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter penned a heartfelt love letter to the genre and its biggest performers in collaboration with BET. 

In the nearly five-minute video, The Roots rapper pays tribute to hip-hop, reciting rhymes about its decades-long history while visuals of hip-hop legends like Nipsey Hussle, NWA, Common and Salt-N-Pepa play in the background. The performance explains how the genre's pioneers have influenced today's biggest artists.

The video opens on the rapper standing in an empty room with projected images of hip-hop artists and dancers on a screen behind him. In a separate shot, a teenager practices break dancing next to an old-school boombox. Black Thought then delves into the history of the genre, touching on the underground parties hosted by DJs, graffiti tags on New York City trains and the culture that evolved from it. 

He also shouts out Sylvia Robinson, the record producer responsible for several early hip-hop singles, including "Rapper's Delight" by the Sugarhill Gang and "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. 

"I remember a time before hip-hop and it's something we need to cherish and appreciate and not take for granted because it's not guaranteed," Black Thought told Rolling Stone. "Even though it's always been there for people for the past few generations, it's not guaranteed that it's going to always be there if we don't, you know what I'm saying, treat it the way we're supposed to and continue to pour ourselves and to invest into it in an authentic way." 

While it's difficult to pinpoint the origins of hip-hop's signature sound, the genre is widely believed to have originated at a back-to-school party hosted by DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy in the Bronx on Aug. 11, 1973. 

Philadelphia's hip-hop history also begins in the 1970s, according to Visit Philadelphia. In 1979, female hip-hop pioneer Lady B released "To The Beat Y'all," which was one of the earliest hip-hop singles in the United States. Other Philly acts, like Schoolly D and DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, would flourish in the genre and help cement it as a mainstream art form. The Roots, which Black Thought and Questlove formed in 1987 while studying at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, are considered hip-hop legends as well. 

Black Thought is not the only member of The Roots taking part in the year-long hip-hop celebration. Questlove, the other founding member of the hip-hop group, was tapped by the Recording Academy to curate a 50th anniversary performance at this year's Grammy Awards, which aired on Feb. 5. 

Black Thought's spoken word tribute to hip-hop can be found below. Check out more coverage of hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebration from BET on Instagram

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Hip-hop Philadelphia Music Videos Musicians Tributes Black Thought Questlove BET Rappers The Roots

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program to earn $22/hour
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’

Just In

Must Read

Business

Insomnia Cookies to expand globally with stores in Canada, U.K.
Insomnia Cookies Expansion

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Health Stories

Pennsylvania woman regained use of her impaired hand years after a stroke by using experimental treatment
Heather Rendulic

Sixers

How likely is a Sixers NBA Finals appearance?
Sixers-76ers-Joel-Embiid-120922_USAT

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' latest doughnut benefits youth hockey players in Philly
federal donuts ed snider foundation

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum to celebrate Women's History Month with live dance performances and craft workshops
CultureFest Women's History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved