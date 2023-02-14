Pink releases new single 'When I Get There' as heartfelt tribute to her father on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to tell people we love them, even those who have passed away. To commemorate the holiday, Pink released "When I Get There," the latest single from her upcoming album, written in tribute to her late father Jim Moore.

"Sometimes love leaves us too soon," the Doylestown native singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter, sharing a snippet of the track with her fans. "On Valentine's Day, I cherish the love I have that I can touch — and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one's for you, Daddy Sir."

"When I Get There" is the latest in a series of singles dropped ahead of the release of Pink's long-awaited ninth studio album, "Trustfall," which will debut on Friday, Feb. 17. The song, which is accompanied by a lyric video posted on the singer's YouTube channel, is dedicated to Moore, whom Pink calls her "first valentine." Moore passed away in 2021 after living with prostate cancer.

At the beginning of the video, Moore surprises Pink backstage before a performance, and she runs over to hug him. As the music plays, the notes and lyrics are accented by clips from the singer's childhood and adolescence, including snippets from her first birthday.

On the more than three-minute track, Pink asks her father a few questions about his time in heaven: "Is there a bar up there? Where you've got a favorite chair, where you sit with friends and talk about the weather? Is there a place you go to watch the sunset? And oh, is there a song you just can't wait to share? Yeah, I know, you'll tell me when I get there."



Pink's close relationship with her father is well-documented, with the singer posting tributes to Moore each year on Father's Day. She's posted about him on Memorial Day, speaking about his service in the Vietnam War. Moore was also among the first people the singer thanked when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

The music video for "When I Get There" also features a clip from an MTV show in 2007, when Pink interrupted her own concert to bring her father on stage for an impromptu performance of "I Have Seen The Rain," a song he wrote about his experiences in the Vietnam War. The song appears as a hidden track on her 2006 album, "I'm Not Dead."

"Trustfall" is Pink's return to music after a three-year hiatus from the business. In 2020, the singer revealed that she was taking a break from music to focus on her family. Her last album, 2019's "Hurts 2B Human," featured lead single "Walk Me Home" and collaborations with Cash Cash, Khalid, Chris Stapleton and Wrabel. It was generally well-received by critics and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 following its release.

Her latest album was announced on Nov. 18 during a segment on "Good Morning America," when Pink declared it was the best album she has ever made. Two other singles have been released so far: upbeat anthem "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," and "Trustfall," the album's title track.

Much like her previous albums, "Trustfall" will feature collaborations with The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit.

Pink will embark on her Summer Carnival world tour on June 7 in the United Kingdom. She will return to her hometown with two back-to-back shows at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 18-19, and a limited number of tickets for the second show are still available. She will be joined by openers Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut Up.

"Trustfall" will be released on Friday, Feb. 17. The album can be pre-saved or pre-ordered here, and the lyric video for "When I Get There" can be viewed below.