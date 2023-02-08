More Culture:

February 08, 2023

How to order the Starbucks secret menu item inspired by Taylor Swift's single 'Lavender Haze'

The purple drink, popularized on TikTok, includes passion tea, soy milk and vanilla

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Starbucks
taylor swift lavender haze starbucks secret menu item Screenshot/YouTube

Taylor Swift fans have been ordering a secret menu item at Starbucks inspired by the singer's latest single. The "Lavender Haze" includes passion tea, soy milk and vanilla.

"Talk your talk and go viral," Taylor Swift sings in her latest single "Lavender Haze" — and it seems fans are doing just that through an iced tea drink inspired by the song.

Starbucks customers have been ordering a purple-tinted iced tea dubbed the "Lavender Haze," and while it is not officially on the Starbucks menu, the drink has been gaining popularity online as fans pay homage to the dreamy pop song.

Fans can easily order the beverage in store or through the app by asking for a venti passion tea with soy milk and 6 pumps of vanilla (or less vanilla in a smaller size). 

TikTok user @alexiaencinas13, who posted a video of herself and a friend ordering the drink for reference, explained the ingredients in the comment section.

The final product should be a light purple iced beverage with hints of dark violet.

"Six pumps of syrup may sound like a lot if you’re not a sweets person, but it’s actually the perfect amount of sweetener to go with the tanginess of the passion tea," wrote Rachel Chapman of Elite Daily after trying the drink for herself. "Together, it creates a smooth and light passion fruit-flavored drink."

@alexiaencinas13 ☮️🕯️🌫️ #lavenderhaze #taylorswift #starbucks ♬ Lavender Haze - Taylor Swift

"Lavender Haze" is the second single off Swift's record-breaking tenth studio album "Midnights" album, following the smash-hit "Anti-Hero." The music video premiered Jan. 27, and features a purple-toned, '70s-inspired set, as well as many of the Easter eggs that Swift likes to leave for fans.

Swifties over 21 who want to make their own alcoholic beverages inspired by "Lavender Haze" can find tons of inspiration in that department on TikTok as well. For example, user @ashpoursdrinks created a purple cocktail with gin, lavender syrup, lemon juice and honey. 

Although the "Lavender Haze" iced tea isn't officially on the Starbucks menu, the coffee chain has previously collaborated with the singer on a special drink. In November 2021, they released the caramel "Taylor's Version" latte to celebrate the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)."


Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Starbucks Philadelphia Iced Tea Taylor Swift Social Media TikTok

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions

Just In

Must Read

Education

Pennsylvania school funding formula is unconstitutional, judge rules in landmark case
Pennsylvania School Funding Case

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Mental Health

Years of exposure to air pollution can increase your risk of depression or anxiety, experts say
Air pollution and mental health

Eagles

A journey through all 35 of Nick Sirianni's 4th down 'go for it' calls in 2022
020723NickSirianni

Pets

Good Dog Bar's new Atlantic City location will crown top dogs through inaugural photo contest
good dog bar AC atlantic city location photo contest bulldog bella

Food & Drink

East Passyunk Restaurant Week will highlight 24 eateries on the avenue
East Passyunk Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved