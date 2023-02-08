How to order the Starbucks secret menu item inspired by Taylor Swift's single 'Lavender Haze'

"Talk your talk and go viral," Taylor Swift sings in her latest single "Lavender Haze" — and it seems fans are doing just that through an iced tea drink inspired by the song.

Starbucks customers have been ordering a purple-tinted iced tea dubbed the "Lavender Haze," and while it is not officially on the Starbucks menu, the drink has been gaining popularity online as fans pay homage to the dreamy pop song.



Fans can easily order the beverage in store or through the app by asking for a venti passion tea with soy milk and 6 pumps of vanilla (or less vanilla in a smaller size).



TikTok user @alexiaencinas13, who posted a video of herself and a friend ordering the drink for reference, explained the ingredients in the comment section.

The final product should be a light purple iced beverage with hints of dark violet.

"Six pumps of syrup may sound like a lot if you’re not a sweets person, but it’s actually the perfect amount of sweetener to go with the tanginess of the passion tea," wrote Rachel Chapman of Elite Daily after trying the drink for herself. "Together, it creates a smooth and light passion fruit-flavored drink."

"Lavender Haze" is the second single off Swift's record-breaking tenth studio album "Midnights" album, following the smash-hit "Anti-Hero." The music video premiered Jan. 27, and features a purple-toned, '70s-inspired set, as well as many of the Easter eggs that Swift likes to leave for fans.



Swifties over 21 who want to make their own alcoholic beverages inspired by "Lavender Haze" can find tons of inspiration in that department on TikTok as well. For example, user @ashpoursdrinks created a purple cocktail with gin, lavender syrup, lemon juice and honey.

Although the "Lavender Haze" iced tea isn't officially on the Starbucks menu, the coffee chain has previously collaborated with the singer on a special drink. In November 2021, they released the caramel "Taylor's Version" latte to celebrate the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)."



