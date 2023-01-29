More Culture:

January 29, 2023

Fishtown Pickle Project now offering DIY fried pickle kits

The packs of ingredients come in 'original' or 'spicy' flavors, and can be purchased online

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fishtown Pickle Project has introduced DIY kits, which give customers the ingredients and instructions to make their own fried pickles.

Football fans hosting Super Bowl parties, or any snack lover looking to try something new, can now make and serve their own unique treats thanks to a Philadelphia business.

The fried pickle kits are available in either "Original," featuring Philly Dilly Deli Pickles with­­ pepper aioli style dip, or "Spicy," which includes Habanero Dill Pickles with cool ranch dip. Both kits come with tempura mix, panko crumbs and spices for the dips.

Using the kits, fried pickles can be made three ways: tempura-battered and fried, breaded and fried, or air-fried. Directions and a video tutorial will be provided to customers to ensure the fried pickle-making process goes smoothly.

“People are always looking for new ways to enjoy our pickles,” Niki Toscani, co-owner of Fishtown Pickle Project, said in a release. “Fried pickles are delicious and versatile ... We’re trying to simplify this tasty dish, while giving people options to make it their own.”

While the Fishtown Pickle Project team had been working on the concept of DIY kits since last summer, they thought the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl would be an ideal time to launch for everyone planning their party snack spreads.

Fishtown Pickle Project was created by chef Mike Sicinski and Toscani, a dietician, in 2018 after the couple gifted homemade pickles to their wedding guests. The small-batch goods are crafted using all-natural ingredients, sourcing produce from local farms like Muzzarelli Farms in South Jersey. 

The company's pickle products can be found in stores across the region, and they often host unique events like the Feast of the Seven Pickles and collaborate with local breweries on unique pickle-flavored beers.

Interested fried pickle producers can purchase the Original kits and Spicy kits online for $35 each. The kits can be shipped for free nationwide.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

