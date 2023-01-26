Essen Bakery to expand with larger second location in Fishtown

Four-time James Beard nominated pastry chef Tova du Plessis is preparing to open another bakery in Philadelphia, this time in Fishtown.

Essen Bakery's second, larger location will welcome customers this spring to 110 West Berks Street on the border of Fishtown and Kensington. The original bakery, which opened in 2016, is situated in East Passyunk.

“I call Essen ‘A little Jewish bakery in South Philly,’ and I’m so excited to open a not-so-little Jewish bakery in North Philly,” du Plessis said in a release. “It’s been a long road to find the right space, get the lease signed and make sure I’m ready to expand the business, and I’m very confident that the neighborhood will welcome this new location in with open arms.”



The new Essen Bakery, which will be known as “Essen North," occupies a spacious 2,800 square-foot venue with room for indoor dining. It is significantly bigger than Essen South (as the original bakery will now be known), which currently operates only as a takeout window with outdoor seating.



Essen, which means "to eat" in Yiddish, is best known for its Chocolate Halva Babka, which ships nationwide. The bakery also offers bagels with a variety of schmears, challah bread, black-and-white cookies, Jewish apple cakes, seasonal fruit Danishes, cinnamon buns, "pop tarts" and coffee. Once open, Essen Bakery North will serve espresso, sandwiches and a signature coffee blend from Elixr as well.

du Plessis' food reflects her South African and Jewish heritage, and is also influenced by her technical training and work in prestigious restaurants like Zahav. In 2019, StarChefs named Tova Philadelphia’s Rising Star Chef. She has also been named a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker in America every year from 2017-2020 by The James Beard Foundation. du Plessis won Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay" in 2021.

Essen South, located at 1437 East Passyunk Avenue, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second location is expected to open in late spring.