Massive food hall to open in Brewerytown this spring featuring food from 7 restaurants and bars

A huge new food hall is opening in Philadelphia that will be ideal for groups of diners who can't agree on a single restaurant or bar.

Brewerytown Food Hall, expected to welcome customers in March, will offer food and drink options from seven local restaurants, bars and lounges when it opens at 1363 N. 31st St.

It will occupy the 9,500 square-foot space at the bottom of the Lofts at Brewerytown building — formerly the home Flying Fish Crafthouse and then Hops Brewerytown. The two-story food hall will offer indoor and outdoor seating for up to 295 people throughout its main dining room, in addition to three bars, a lounge and a private event venue. There will also be arcade games, live entertainment and TVs throughout the space.

Brewerytown Food Hall is the latest project by Glu Hospitality, and its menu will feature dishes and drinks from other Glu properties around the city, including Figo Ristorante, Figo Pizzeria, Izakaya by Yanaga, 1225 Raw, Leda's Cocktail Lounge, Hunnies Crispy Chicken and Tiny's Burger Joint.The culinary team will be led by Chef Hee Chino Chang,

While enjoying their meals, diners can admire the giant, colorful mural that adorns one of the main level's walls and extends to the second floor. The 25-foot high, 30-foot wide art was created by Philadelphia artist Alloyius Mcilwaine.

Glu has plans to open about 10 new eateries this year, including Bagels & Co. Brewerytown which will open in March a few doors down and also in the Lofts at Brewerytown building.

Glu Hospitality, owned by Tim Lu and Derek Gibbons, pivoted during the pandemic from focusing on nightlife, like the company's club Vesper, to opening more restaurants, ghost kitchens, cafes and coffee shops.

"We want Brewerytown Food Hall to be a gathering place for the community," Gibbons said in a release. "The neighborhood is growing fast with new families, new neighbors and new foodies, but the dining options have been slower to catch up."

Another food hall is expected to open in the fall in University City. Urbanspace, a New York-based company, will have 16 vendors to the 4-story former Philadelphia Bulletin building. at 3025 Market St., across from 30th Street Station.

Once open, Brewerytown Food Hall will offer dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Hours will be Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Services and hours will expand later in the season when nicer weather allows for the opening of the adjacent outdoor patio and deck.