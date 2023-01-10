SIN, an Italian steakhouse and entertainment venue, to open in Northern Liberties this September

A new restaurant under construction in Philadelphia is seeking to swap fine dining for "vibe dining," evoking the eatery-entertainment venues of Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

SIN — Steak Italian Nightlife — will pair upscale meals and drinks with music and entertainment at the corner of N. 2nd Street and Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties. Restaurateur and co-owner Justin Veasey, along with partners Mike Connors and William Muhr Jr., aim to have the restaurant ready for customers by September 2023.

"My vision for SIN is to become known as a top destination for unique experience that fuses vibes, entertainment, high end food, unique cocktails, quality service and great company," Veasey said in a release.



The venue is located at 1102 Germantown Avenue on the ground level of luxury apartment complex The Beverly, also slated to open later this year. SIN will fill a 4,750-square-foot space with a main dining room, bar and private dining room/event space that overall holds 200 seats.

Kelly Burkhardt/Aversa PR SIN Philadelphia is currently under construction on the ground floor of a new luxury apartment complex in Northern Liberties.

Patrons can dine on Italian cuisine, high-end steaks and pastas, including a table-side "cheese wheel" homemade pasta dish.

The bar program will feature up to 75 wines by the bottle, 10 wine selections by the glass, as well as martinis and unique cocktails. The specialty martini, “It’s a SIN,” is made with blueberry-infused vodka, limoncello, blueberry puree and a graham cracker rim.



To set the "vibes," the interior design will have trendy, upscale touches with a focus on black, gray, silver and white tones, with custom lighting.



James Morrissey/Morrissey Design, LLC A rendering of SIN Philadelphia's dining area.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, offering dinner and weekend brunch experiences. Customers can enjoy "Wine Down Wednesday," with wine specials and mid-week entertainment by a Sinatra singer, as well as DJs playing every Friday and Saturday.

SIN is the latest addition to Northern Liberties' Restaurant Row, the epicenter of Northern Liberties' and Fishtown's dining scenes, which will see about 10 other food concepts open this year.



The SIN Philadelphia location will be a flagship, as the owners look to expand into other markets such as Boston, South Florida, California, Las Vegas and Dallas.

More information on SIN Philadelphia can be found on the restaurant's website and Instagram page.