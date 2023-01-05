New boutique steakhouse, Joey Chops, to open on Main Line next month

Foodies in the suburbs can feast on steak, seafood and cocktails at a new, upscale restaurant this winter.

Joey Chops, which aims to put a modern twist on the classic American steakhouse, will open at 245 Lancaster Ave. in Malvern in February.

The new dining concept will move into the former home of Stove and Tap Malvern. In the 7,500 square-foot space, there will be over 135 seats in the main dining room, private dining room, indoor bar, outdoor bar and lounge spaces.

Once Joey Chops opens, patrons can expect wood-fired prime cuts, seafood and new classic cocktails. French onion soup, crab and shrimp cake, wagyu sliders, bacon steak wedge salad, bone-in 22-ounce ribeye and porcini dusted scallops will all be on the menu, too. The bar's opening wine list will feature 20 wines by the glass, mostly from domestic vineyards, and there will be 12 beers on tap, including a pilsner collaboration between the restaurant and Levante Brewery in West Chester.

In advance of the Joey Chops' opening, the restaurant's building is undergoing renovations, including changes to the floor plan that existed when the space was Stove and Tap Malvern. The back of house also is being expanded, which the restaurant's owners say will create room to stock hard-to-find wines, whiskies and tequilas.

Owners Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich, of the Stove and Co. restaurant group, will operate seven restaurants in the Pennsylvania suburbs once Joey Chops opens, five of which have opened since 2020. Stove and Co.'s other businesses are DePaul's Table in Ardmore, Al Pastor in Exton, the Stove and Tap locations in West Chester and Lansdale, Revival Pizza Pub in Exton Springs and Good Bad and Ugly in West Chester. An eighth restaurant and bar is planned to opening later this spring, the owners said.

"We can't wait to introduce Joey Chops to diners this winter," Weathers said in a release. "We are creating an experience that is perfect for every and any occasion — from the destination diner to the power luncher to locals looking for a great happy hour and bar scene."

Joey Chops will be open for weekday power lunches and happy hours in addition to dinner and drinks seven days a week. The owners say updates about it's opening will be posted on Instagram.