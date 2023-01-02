Kura Sushi, which sends food orders via a conveyer belt, opens in Center City

Looking for a unique dining experience? Try Kura Sushi.

The Japanese restaurant chain, which delivers food to diners via conveyor belts, opened a Philadelphia location last week near Rittenhouse Square. The two-level restaurant, at 1721 Chestnut St., is in the building that formerly housed the American Eagle and Aerie Store.

The restaurant's menu includes a wide variety of authentic Japanese dishes, including sushi rolls, nigiri, salads, soups, ramen, dumplings and desserts. Kura Sushi, which began as a single restaurant in Japan in 1977, offers natural, premium ingredients free of artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives and colorings.



Kura Sushi uses a two-level conveyor belt to deliver food throughout the restaurant. The bottom level circulates fresh foods that customers may take as they pass by their tables. The top level sends dishes ordered from the restaurant's 140-item menu directly to the guests that requested them. Orders can be made from the tablets at each booth and counter space.

Additionally, a robot named "Kur-B the KuraBot" delivers drink orders table-side.

Diners can have a little fun with the "Bikkura Pon Prize System," which rewards them for the dishes they consume. A short anime will play on the tablet after every five sushi plates are dispensed into their table's plate slot, and prizes from Kura's collaborative collection with Tetris are given after every 15 sushi plates are dispensed.

Kura Sushi has more than 540 restaurants in Japan, Taiwan and the United States. The chain added its first U.S. location in 2008. The Philadelphia location marks its 43rd revolving sushi bar in the United States and the first in Pennsylvania.

Kura Sushi is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.