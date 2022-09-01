Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023

There's some good news for Philadelphians who like to start their mornings with coffee and a bagel – Bagels and Co. has announced it will open six new locations by early 2023.

The company, which is operated by Glu Hospitality, will have new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple's Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village and Center City. The Fishtown store is set to open this month, with the rest to follow throughout the year.

Bagels and Co. currently has a flagship location at 1001 N. 2nd St. in Northern Liberties. It offers Brooklyn-style bagels made from scratch in a variety of standard and seasonal choices. The menu features coffee by D'Amico Coffee Roasters, as well as breakfast and lunch options.

The concept was created by Glu Hospitality's CEO Tim Lu and COO Derek Gibbons. The idea was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Glu was forced to close its nightlife venues and bars and rethink the future of hospitality.

"The shut-down really had us step back and look at how we would pivot in the short term, but we also examined our business model for beyond the pandemic," Gibbons said. "A daytime, stylish cafe for our favorite neighborhood was the perfect option to start ... Our Northern Liberties shop and flagship location is so busy we needed to expand to Fishtown – just a mile away – to be able to serve our customers crossing Girard. With that expansion we saw a demand in neighborhoods all over Philadelphia."

The company first announced its expansion earlier this year and had planned to open its second location in Fishtown by May.



"Fishtown and Northern Liberties are two of the hottest and fastest growing food neighborhoods in Philadelphia right now," Gibbons said. "The location came on the main strip along Girard Avenue and we couldn't say no. We see a ton of foot traffic to Northern Liberties from this area and customers have requested time and time again for us to bring Bagels and Co. across Girard."



The company is in the final stages of acquiring two additional locations, with a goal to open between five and 10 new locations each year, Gibbons said. Bagels and Co. has even been approached about opening locations in other states.

Information and addresses for each of the new locations, as well as tentative opening dates, can be found below:

Fishtown: The location at 1317 Frankford Ave is set to open early-to-mid September 2022. It'ss 1,700 square feet, with indoor and outdoor seating. Rittenhouse: The location at 1526 Sansom St. will replace vegan lunch spot Goldie, which moved to a new building. It will open sometime in the mid-fall, likely late September or early October 2022. The space is 1,200 square feet, with indoor seating only. Brewerytown: The location at 3000 Master St. is predicted to open in September or October 2022. It is 900 square feet inside, with indoor and outdoor seating. Center City: The location at 100 N. 18th St. will open where the Zushi used to be, near Four Seasons and the Comcast building, in September or October 2022. It will be 1,800 square feet, with indoor and outdoor seating. Midtown: The location at 17 S. 11th St. is predicted to open in November 2022, with 2,500 square feet of indoor seating. Temple: The 1431 Cecil B Moore Ave location will open early next year, likely in January of 2023. Its 800 square foot space will include outdoor seating. It will offer catering options for Temple student groups and faculty.

All new locations will have seating, take-out, pick-up, breakfast, lunch, coffee, online ordering and a grab-and-go section. New menu additions will include breakfast bowls, frozen lattes, frozen lemonade, overnight oats, chia bowls, muffins and cookies.