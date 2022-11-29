More Events:

November 29, 2022

Feast on pickles with wine at Fishtown Pickle Project's quirky alternative to Seven Fishes this December

This year's 'gababool edition' of the popular holiday tradition includes a seven-course Italian-themed meal featuring the brined veggies for $55

By Maggie Mancini
Fishtown Pickle Project is bringing back its popular holiday event, "Feast of the Seven Pickles," on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The spin on the classic Christmas feast includes seven courses of Italian-themed dishes prominently featuring pickles. Tickets begin at $55, with wine pairings for an additional $20.

Rather than celebrating Christmas with the age-old Feast of Seven Fishes, the Fishtown Pickle Project is bringing back its quirky spin on the Italian-American holiday tradition this December. 

The Feast of the Seven Pickles will be held at Mural City Cellar's pop-up location at 2146 E. Susquehanna Ave. in Fishtown on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Fishtown Pickle Project owners Niki Toscani and Mike Sicinski made the decision to expand the holiday event after seeing overwhelming success with the feast in 2021. 

This year's "gabagool edition" of the feast showcases seven courses of Italian-themed dishes prominently featuring the brined vegetable. The menu will include charcuterie, caprese, arancini, pasta, seafood and desserts prepared in collaboration with Paffuto Philly, which specializes in Italian treats. 

In its first year, Fishtown Pickle Project used a portion of the proceeds from its holiday feast to support Magee Rehabilitation. In the spirit of the Christmas season, a portion of proceeds from this Feast of the Seven Pickles will be donated to Philabundance. 

The feast will also feature a pop-up gift shop with gift baskets, jars of pickles, bottles of wine from Mural City Cellars and speciality items from Paffuto Philly available for purchase. 

Tickets for this year's Feast of the Seven Fishes starts at $55, with an optional three-wine pairing from Mural City Cellars for an additional $20. There are four 90-minute seatings, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m.

Fishtown Pickle Project was founded by Toscani and Sicinski after they married in 2018. The couple made pickles for their wedding guests as party favors, which were wildly popular. In addition to the holiday event, Fishtown Pickle Project hosts classes on making pickles, and sells jars of pickles, spices, Bloody Mary mix and apparel on its website

Feast of the Seven Pickles

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Seatings 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. | Tickets $55 with optional $20 wine pairings
Mural City Cellars
2146 E. Susquehanna Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125

Maggie Mancini
