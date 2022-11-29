Feast on pickles with wine at Fishtown Pickle Project's quirky alternative to Seven Fishes this December

Rather than celebrating Christmas with the age-old Feast of Seven Fishes, the Fishtown Pickle Project is bringing back its quirky spin on the Italian-American holiday tradition this December.



The Feast of the Seven Pickles will be held at Mural City Cellar's pop-up location at 2146 E. Susquehanna Ave. in Fishtown on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Fishtown Pickle Project owners Niki Toscani and Mike Sicinski made the decision to expand the holiday event after seeing overwhelming success with the feast in 2021.

This year's "gabagool edition" of the feast showcases seven courses of Italian-themed dishes prominently featuring the brined vegetable. The menu will include charcuterie, caprese, arancini, pasta, seafood and desserts prepared in collaboration with Paffuto Philly, which specializes in Italian treats.

In its first year, Fishtown Pickle Project used a portion of the proceeds from its holiday feast to support Magee Rehabilitation. In the spirit of the Christmas season, a portion of proceeds from this Feast of the Seven Pickles will be donated to Philabundance.

The feast will also feature a pop-up gift shop with gift baskets, jars of pickles, bottles of wine from Mural City Cellars and speciality items from Paffuto Philly available for purchase.

Tickets for this year's Feast of the Seven Fishes starts at $55, with an optional three-wine pairing from Mural City Cellars for an additional $20. There are four 90-minute seatings, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m.

Fishtown Pickle Project was founded by Toscani and Sicinski after they married in 2018. The couple made pickles for their wedding guests as party favors, which were wildly popular. In addition to the holiday event, Fishtown Pickle Project hosts classes on making pickles, and sells jars of pickles, spices, Bloody Mary mix and apparel on its website.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Seatings 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. | Tickets $55 with optional $20 wine pairings

Mural City Cellars

2146 E. Susquehanna Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125