Shop from local artists and sip complimentary hot chocolate at Hyatt Centric this holiday season

The holiday season is well underway, and dozens of artisans and crafters will be selling handmade gifts at holiday markets throughout the city.

Hyatt Centric Philadelphia is getting in on the fun this weekend, holding its first ever Holiday Makers Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Each event is open to the public, free to attend, and includes complimentary cups of hot cocoa at Patchwork's hot chocolate bar, with boozy options available for an additional fee.

MORE: Tinsel, Philly's popular Christmas pop-up bar, adds holiday light show with augmented reality this year

The Rittenhouse Square hotel's second floor Alexander Ballroom will be decked out in holiday decor, welcoming a collection of Philadelphia's small businesses and local artisans offering handmade gifts, curated items, and gourmet wines and olive oils just in time for gift-giving season. A live DJ will be on site playing holiday music as guests shop.

"We're honored to collaborate with such an immensely talented spate of Philadelphia makers and artists for our first ever Holiday Makers Market," said Elizabeth Fricke, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Centric Center City. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs this holiday season. We can guarantee there's something for everyone on your list, from plant enthusiasts, to foodies, to wine lovers, and more."

Though a full list of vendors has not been released, there are nearly two dozen featured artisans, crafters, and small business owners offering gift items for sale. Check out the list below.

There are plenty of ways to shop local this holiday season. Check out another holiday market in Roxborough, a two-day market from Now + Then Marketplace in Northern Liberties, seasonal attractions at Christmas Village, and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park each happening this December.

Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

Hyatt Centric Philadelphia

1620 Chancellor St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130