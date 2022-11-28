More Events:

November 28, 2022

Shop from local artists and sip complimentary hot chocolate at Hyatt Centric this holiday season

The Center City hotel will host its first ever Holiday Makers Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 with a live DJ and free drinks from Patchwork

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Hyatt Centric Holiday Market Courtesy of/Max Mester

Hyatt Centric Philadelphia will host its first ever Holiday Makers Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Check out more than a dozen artisan vendors, a live DJ, and a hot chocolate bar from Patchwork serving up complimentary hot cocoa in the hotel's Alexander Ballroom.

The holiday season is well underway, and dozens of artisans and crafters will be selling handmade gifts at holiday markets throughout the city. 

Hyatt Centric Philadelphia is getting in on the fun this weekend, holding its first ever Holiday Makers Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Each event is open to the public, free to attend, and includes complimentary cups of hot cocoa at Patchwork's hot chocolate bar, with boozy options available for an additional fee. 

MORE: Tinsel, Philly's popular Christmas pop-up bar, adds holiday light show with augmented reality this year

The Rittenhouse Square hotel's second floor Alexander Ballroom will be decked out in holiday decor, welcoming a collection of Philadelphia's small businesses and local artisans offering handmade gifts, curated items, and gourmet wines and olive oils just in time for gift-giving season. A live DJ will be on site playing holiday music as guests shop.

"We're honored to collaborate with such an immensely talented spate of Philadelphia makers and artists for our first ever Holiday Makers Market," said Elizabeth Fricke, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Centric Center City. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs this holiday season. We can guarantee there's something for everyone on your list, from plant enthusiasts, to foodies, to wine lovers, and more." 

Though a full list of vendors has not been released, there are nearly two dozen featured artisans, crafters, and small business owners offering gift items for sale. Check out the list below. 

Philadelphia Bee Co.: local beekeeper with honey and beeswax products
Flourish and Charm: botanical jewelry for dressing up household plants
Honey Rose Botanicals: handcrafted sustainable bath and body products
Shipwreck Press: small-batch paper paper cards and prints
Moon Child Vintage: local vintage shop
Growies Planters: ceramic planters for small plants
Cynful Bliss: liqueur-infused desserts
Blob Blob Studio: handcrafted jewelry with crystals 
Nyambi Naturals: natural bath and body products
Color & Flamesmall-bath soy wax candles
Gritty City Winery: Old Kensington-based small-batch winery
Bellemille: Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
Hevadeer Designs: prints and cards
Silently Loud: customized bags and accessories
G + Rizz: minimalist holiday cards and stickers
Off Belay Bags: retired rock-climbing ropes transformed into accessories
TYST: ceramics, mirrors, and accessories with swirl designs
Shop Jenron: upcycled vintage garments
Maker Missya: handcrafted cement planters and home goods
Design History Files: curated housewares and decor

There are plenty of ways to shop local this holiday season. Check out another holiday market in Roxborough, a two-day market from Now + Then Marketplace in Northern Liberties, seasonal attractions at Christmas Village, and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park each happening this December. 

Holiday Makers Market

Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Hyatt Centric Philadelphia
1620 Chancellor St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Shopping Center City Rittenhouse Square Holidays Holiday Shopping Markets Hot Chocolate Artists Hotels Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA3

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December
Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life

Just In

Must Read

Business

Center City District releases November 2022 retail report
Center City District retail november 2022

Sponsored

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What is IRS Section 179?
Purchased - Person working at a brewery

Illness

Treating long COVID is rife with guesswork
long covid treatment

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 12 vs. Packers
112822FletcherCox

Music

Meek Mill performs with Rick Ross at Wells Fargo Center concert, squashing feud rumors
Meek Mill concert Wells Fargo Center Rick Ross

Holiday

Shop from local artists and sip complimentary hot chocolate at Hyatt Centric this holiday season
Hyatt Centric Holiday Market

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved