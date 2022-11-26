More Events:

November 26, 2022

Shop local this holiday season during the Now + Then Marketplace holiday market

The two-day shopping market will have over 50 vendors each day including local food and small businesses

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
On Dec. 9 and 10 at the Tendenza in Northern Liberties, the Now + Then Marketplace is hosting its second annual Naughty & Nice Merchandise shopping experience with local vendors, food, and drinks

The holiday season is in full effect, and the clock is ticking on getting gifts for your loved ones. So what better way to spoil the people in your life than to purchase gifts while also pumping money into the local economy by shopping local businesses?

On Dec. 9 and 10 at the Tendenza in Northern Liberties, the Now + Then Marketplace is hosting its second annual Naughty & Nice Merchandise shopping experience with local vendors, food, and drinks. Entry is free.

Occupying an old wedding venue at 969 N. 2nd St., people can shop vintage clothing, plants, glassware, crafts, sweets, and alcohol from vendors, including Greenly Plant Co., Punk Records, Philly Yo Self, and Stateside Vodka.

"Yeah, everything from vintage clothes to plants to ornaments," organizer Steph Irwin said. "You name it all, local small businesses, stuff that will be  good gifts for your loved ones or yourself."

There are over 50 vendors and shops each day, and the first night is a night market from 7 p.m. to midnight, including live music from DJ Firestone. In addition, Stateside Vodka will have drink specials and a cash bar and will be engraving custom bottles all weekend.

The second day is more family-friendly, operating from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. some of the vendors on the second day include Wastelanders Art, Lauren Doyle Art, Dames Vintage Emporium, and many more.

There is a parking lot next door to the venue for people to park. 

Now + Then Marketplace

Now + Then Marketplace Presents: Naughty & Nice Merchandise

Friday, Dec. 9 & Saturday, Dec. 10
7 p.m. to midnight & 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | free to attend
Tendenza 969 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
