Shop local this holiday season during the Now + Then Marketplace holiday market

The holiday season is in full effect, and the clock is ticking on getting gifts for your loved ones. So what better way to spoil the people in your life than to purchase gifts while also pumping money into the local economy by shopping local businesses?

On Dec. 9 and 10 at the Tendenza in Northern Liberties, the Now + Then Marketplace is hosting its second annual Naughty & Nice Merchandise shopping experience with local vendors, food, and drinks. Entry is free.