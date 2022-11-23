More Events:

November 23, 2022

Tinsel, Philly's popular Christmas pop-up bar, adds holiday light show with augmented reality this year

The popular Christmas spot returns to Midtown Village on Black Friday with new designs and thousands of decorations

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Christmas
Tinsel Christmas Bar Provided image/Kory Aversa

The Christmas pop-up bar Tinsel returns for the season on Friday, Nov. 25. The bar is located at 116 S. 12th St. on Friday, Nov. 25.

The city's original Christmas pop-up bar, Tinsel, opens for the holiday season on Black Friday with seasonal cocktails, all new designs, and a light show that uses augmented reality. 

Tinsel returns to the former Simpson's Jewelry store in Midtown Village at 116 S. 12th St. on Friday, Nov. 25. It will be open daily through New Year's Eve. There is no cover charge Sunday through Thursday, and a $5 charge starting at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 

MORE: Shop for handmade gifts and take pictures with Santa during Roxborough's holiday festival

Tinsel was created by Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group, who also operate Nightmare Before Tinsel, a Halloween pop-up at the same location. This is the sixth year of the Christmas pop-up.

"Tinsel Christmas pop-up bar is all about the details this year," Sourias said. "The design team and artists went above and beyond to take the experience to all new levels. We wanted to take everything we designed and learned over the last six years and create something more elaborate, more original and more festive." 

Decorations in the bar feature Krampus, Santa Gritty and a Christmas advent calendar is overrun by elves. There's also Santa's throne room, decked out with more than 2,000 ornaments all surrounding a red and gold velvet chair. 

The bar's new holiday light show is the main attraction, with an augmented reality experience similar to the one used around the city at Wonderspaces and Dilworth Park. Augmented reality uses existing physical objects to trigger computer-generated enhancements in real time. The light projections will feature brilliant arrays of colors and patterns along Tinsel's walls each night. 

Tinsel's new holiday cocktail menu had 12 cocktails celebrating the 12 days of Christmas. All drinks are served in souvenir glassware, like slow globes, ornaments, Santa's boot and other keepsakes. The popular Canned Good Cocktail will return with a portion of proceeds donated to MANNA. Check out the list of cocktails below, with more to be announced before the pop-up opens next week. 

Peanut Butter and Jolly Shot: peanut butter whiskey, egg nog, cinnamon, edible glitter 
Candy Cane Forest Shot: vodka, white creme de cacao, cherry juice 
Christmas Morning Martini: peppermint vodka, coffee, creme de cacao, RumChata, toasted marshmallow
Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins: vanilla vodka, hot chocolate, whipped cream, graham cracker dust
North Pole Bound: bourbon, amaretto, apple cider, caramel apple
Ode to Joy: vodka, peppermint bark, hazelnut, vanilla, pretzel rod
The Little Helper: orralejo resposado, amaretto, gingerbread syrup, aquafaba, gingersnap cookie 
Rudolph Spritz: rhubarb gin, champagne, cranberry juice
Hot Head Elf: cinnamon whiskey, hot cider, fireball sugar
Tinsel Snowglobe: vodka, maple simple lemon, ginger ale, tapioca balls
Canned Good: corralejo, lime juice, triple sec, cranberry rosemary ($1 of every drink sold is donated to MANNA)

Tinsel is first come, first serve and standing room only. You must be 21 years old to enter with valid identification. Seasonal hours will be Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. until midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. until midnight. Updates will be announced on the bar's Instagram

Tinsel

Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, 2022
Open daily, hours vary | Free Sunday-Thursday, $5 cover Friday, Saturday nights
Tinsel
116 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Christmas Midtown Village Light Shows Holiday Bars Center City Gayborhood Pop-Up Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a home

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA2

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PennDOT to construct two-way, protected bike lane along stretch of Market Street in Center City
Center City Market Bike Lanes

Sponsored

How WSFS mortgage customers are using funding programs and grants to bring their home ownership dreams to life
Purchased - Family moving into a home

Prevention

Omicron-specific boosters offer better protection than original COVID-19 vaccine, data shows
COVID-19 Omicron Boosters

Eagles

Packers at Eagles: Five matchups to watch
112322AaronJones

Food & Drink

An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
potato filling stuffing thanksgiving

Family-Friendly

Take a glimpse at the new Disney exhibit coming to the Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute Disney 100 exhibit

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved