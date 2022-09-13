More Events:

September 13, 2022

Grab drinks with a zombified Gritty at a Halloween pop-up bar in Midtown Village

Nightmare Before Tinsel returns with a new post-apocalyptic theme on Thursday, Sept. 15

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Halloween
091322 Nightmare Before Tinsel.jpg Courtesy of/Society Hill Films

Halloween pop-up bar Nightmare Before Tinsel will return to Midtown Village at the former Simpson's Jewelry store from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31. The seasonal attraction features music, spooky cocktails and seasonal beers.

The city's favorite Halloween pop-up bar is kicking off spooky season this week with seasonal cocktails, costumed bartenders and plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Nightmare Before Tinsel returns to the former Simpson's Jewelry store in Midtown Village at 116 S. 12th St. on Thursday, Sept. 15. It will be open daily through Oct. 31 and is free Sunday through Thursday. A $5 cover charge starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

MORE: Dress in costume and celebrate 125th anniversary of 'Dracula' at the Mütter Museum

Nightmare Before Tinsel was created by Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group, who also operate Tinsel, a Christmas pop-up held at the same location. This will be the concept's fourth year, including 2020, when it was held as a streetery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year we proudly present an immersive fantasy and horror adventure, inspired by a variety of horror and fantasy themes," said Scott Johnston, interior designer of Nightmare Before Tinsel. "Let us take you through an apocalyptic zombie-scape, into a vibrant haunted mansion festooned with pirate skeletons, hulking beasts, and famous monsters from across the decades ... past macabre artifacts from our haunted and twisted past, and ultimately into the shocking depths of our shared imaginations." 

During its complete renovation earlier this year, Johnston decked out the space with dozens of life-size fantasy and horror figures. There are some favorites still remaining — like scary babies, the outdoor facade and some other signature elements — but the bulk of the design is brand new.

Guests can look for a smoking dragon, skeleton and zombie versions of Gritty and the Phanatic, as well as an exhibit the design team says is "not for the squeamish." 

The cocktail list includes the Blood Bag for $16, made with Union Forge vodka, peach schnapps and cranberry juice. There also is the Ecto Cooler Shot for $12, made with Crystal Head vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple juice and dry ice. Many of the cocktails come in souvenir glasses so guests can keep the scary spirit with them all year.

Nightmare Before Tinsel MenuCourtesy of/Society Hill Films

Nightmare Before Tinsel features an extensive lineup of seasonal drinks and festive cocktails. Many are served in souvenir, take-home glasses, so guests can preserve the spirit of the season all year long.


"Craft Concepts Group is ready to unleash your worst (and best) nightmare," said Sourias. "Nightmare Before Tinsel this year hopes to be our most thoughtful, provocative, and exciting Halloween experience yet. We are kicking off spooky season in Philadelphia earlier than ever before. Nightmare Before Tinsel will keep you scared for six weeks leading up to Halloween." 

Other new features include 17 "living" screens that show videos filmed by Johnston, as well as custom playlists by DJ "The Touched" for each night of the week, which center on specific eras and themes of horror cinema. 

Nightmare Before Tinsel will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. until midnight. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged, but not required.

More information about the pop-up bar can be found on its Instagram account. 

Nightmare Before Tinsel

Sept. 15 through Oct. 31, 2022
Hours vary | Free Sunday-Thursday, $5 cover on Fridays and Saturdays
Nightmare Before Tinsel
116 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Halloween Midtown Village Center City Holiday Bars Gayborhood Pop-Up Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Crime

14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of West Philly recreation center employee
Tiffany Fletcher Arrest

Sponsored

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Children's Health

More kids are falling sick with a virus that can cause rare, polio-like syndrome, CDC warns
Enterovirus AFM

Eagles

What they're saying: Jalen Hurts took a beating in Eagles win
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Lions-Week-1-NFL-9.11.22.jpg

Food & Drink

Goldfish run on Dunkin'? Companies partner to create pumpkin spice graham crackers
Dunkin' Goldfish crackers pumpkin spice

Festivals

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary to return with three new attractions
Halloween Nights Eastern State Penitentiary

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved