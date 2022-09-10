More Events:

September 10, 2022

Dress in costume and celebrate 125th anniversary of 'Dracula' at the Mütter Museum

Mischief at the Mütter, the museum's popular Halloween party, returns on Friday, Oct. 28; Tickets are expected to sell out quickly

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Halloween
Mutter Museum

The Mütter Museum is bringing back its popular Halloween costume party, Mischief at the Mütter, on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $70 and expected to sell out quickly. The party's theme is '80s horror, and includes tarot card readings, private access to the museum collection, and a chance to wander through the 'cemetery garden.'

Though Philadelphia is still weeks away from the official beginning of fall, plenty of residents are already preparing Halloween costumes and Thanksgiving feasts, eager for cooler weather, colorful leaves, and other autumnal activities. 

Mischief at the Mütter, the Mütter Museum's popular Halloween event, is returning on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets are available now for $70, and are expected to sell out quickly. 

The costume party at the museum of medical anomalies performers like contortionists, stilt walkers and other circus performers. Grab up to two complimentary drinks at the bar, and dance along to a DJ set in the ballroom. 

This year's theme is '80s horror, and there will be a themed costume contest during the celebration. Other categories include best duo, most Müttery, and most terrifying. 

Guests will be able to explore portions of the museum and visit Dracula's parlor as part of the Mütter Museum's ongoing celebration of the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's famous vampire novel. The pop-up experience will be available throughout the night in honor of #TheYearOfDracula. 

The historic Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden will be transformed into the "Cemetery Garden" for guests to meander through during the party. 

Guests will also be able to check out themed snacks and treats to begin their Halloween weekend celebrations. There will also be telepathic tarot card readings and other surprises waiting at the museum. 

Museum members and fellows from the College of Physicians of Philadelphia will receive 20% of their ticket at checkout. All visitors must be 21 or older and have proper identification on them at all times. Photography is prohibited inside the museum.

Bulky costumes and weapons of any kind — real or fake — are not allowed. All props will be inspected before entry to ensure that they are appropriate and safe. 

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Tickets are nonrefundable, but are transferable to other people if guests are unable to attend.

Mischief at the Mütter

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
7 to 11 p.m. | $70
The Mütter Museum
19 S. 22nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

